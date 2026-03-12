There have been "no British casualties", while the US had sustained "some" injuries overnight

An explosion is reported near the Erbil International Airport. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A base that houses the British SAS in Iraq was the target of a drone attack last night, as top generals confirm Vladimir Putin’s "hidden hands" may be behind some of Iran’s tactics in the Middle East.

The UK’s chief of joint operations, Lieutenant General Nick Perry, told the defence secretary there were “definitively” signs of a link between Russia and Iran, including Iran’s use of drones "as learned from the Russians". Meanwhile, Brigadier Guy Foden, a commander at Britain’s Permanent Joint Headquarters, said troops in northern Iraq shot down two Iranian drones overnight but several more got through. The drones struck a joint Special Forces base in the Kurdistan regional capital Erbil as well as Baghdad, The Sun reported. Brig Foden said: “We have personnel in Erbil who are currently helping with the defence of that base. “Last night they shot down two UAVs coming at the camp, but a number of UAVs did impact on the camp.” Read More: Iran's supreme leader vows to 'avenge the blood of Iranians' in first statement, pledging to continue blockade on Strait of Hormuz Read More: Iran war LIVE: New Supreme Leader releases first written message as he vows to continue blocking key shipping lane

Fire breaking out and thick smoke rising following the blast in Erbil. Picture: Getty

There have been “no British casualties”, while the US had sustained “some” casualties overnight but “nothing too serious”, Lieutenant General Perry said. On Russian involvement, Mr Healey said: “At the moment, we’re taking part in analysing the drone that struck the hangar at Akrotiri for any evidence of Russian or any other foreign components and parts. “We will update you and appropriately publish any findings from that when we’ve got them, but I think no one will be surprised to believe that Putin’s hidden hand is behind some of the Iranian tactics, potentially some of their capabilities as well, not least because one world leader that is benefiting from the sky high oil prices at the moment is Putin. "It helps him with a fresh supply of funds for his brutal war in Ukraine.” Brigadier Guy Foden said on Wednesday night that the UK had flown air combat patrols over Jordan and the United Arab Emirates, along with a “number of sorties” over Qatar.

Defence Secretary John Healey thanks military personnel during a visit to the Permanent Joint Headquarters in Northwood, London. Picture: Alamy