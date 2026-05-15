China is close to Iran and is the main buyer of its oil

President Donald Trump walks with China's President Xi Jinping at Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing on May 15, 2026. Picture: Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

President Donald Trump said his patience with Iran is running out and he had agreed in talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping that the Islamic Republic cannot be allowed to have a nuclear weapon.

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"We’ve settled a lot of different problems that other people wouldn’t have been able to solve," Trump said on Friday after he met Xi in Beijing on the second day of talks which included the Iran war, Taiwan, trade and other issues. Iran effectively shut the strait to most shipping traffic in response to US-Israeli attacks which began on February 28, causing an unprecedented disruption to global energy supplies. China is close to Iran and the main buyer of its oil. The US paused its attacks on Iran last month but began a blockade of the country's ports. Talks aimed at ending the conflict have stalled with Iran refusing to end its nuclear program or relinquish its stockpile of enriched uranium. Tehran denies it intends to build a nuclear weapon. Xi did not comment on his discussions with Trump about Iran, although China's foreign ministry issued a blunt statement outlining Beijing's frustration with the Iran war. "This conflict, which should never have happened, has no reason to continue," the ministry said. Read more: 'He wants out of this problem': Former Trump national security adviser claims president is 'desperate' to strike peace with Iran Read more: Xi hails 'important' US-China ties as Beijing rolls out red carpet for Trump at glitzy state banquet

U.S. President Trump Meets With China's President Xi At Zhongnanhai. Picture: Evan Vucci-Pool/Getty Images

Trump said of Iran in an interview aired on Thursday night on Fox News' Hannity program: "I am not going to be much more patient. They should make a deal." On the key issue of Iran's hidden stockpile of enriched uranium, Trump suggested it only needed to be secured by the US for public relations purposes. "I don't think it's necessary except from a public relations standpoint," Trump said in the interview. "I just feel better if I got it, actually. But it's, I think, it's more for public relations than it is for anything else." After talks between Trump and Xi on Thursday, the White House said the leaders had agreed that the strait should be open and that Xi made clear China's opposition to the militarisation of the waterway and any effort to charge a toll for its use, as Iran has threatened to do. Trump said Xi also promised not to send Iran military equipment. "He said he’s not going to give military equipment, that’s a big statement," Trump said on Hannity.

US President Donald Trump (R) speaks with China's President Xi Jinping as he leaves after a visit to Zhongnanhai Garden in Beijing on May 15, 2026. Picture: Evan Vucci / POOL / AFP via Getty Images

Xi also expressed interest in purchasing more American oil to reduce China's future dependence on the strait, the White House readout of the talks said. Trump is keen to elicit Chinese support to end a war that has become an electoral liability as it drags on towards key US midterm elections in November. But analysts doubt Xi will be willing to push Iran hard or end support for its military, given its value as a strategic counterweight to the US. In an interview with CNBC from Beijing on Thursday, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said he believed China would "do what they can" to help open the strait, something "very much in their interest." Before the war, about a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas supplies passed through the waterway. But diplomacy has been on hold since last week when Iran and the US each rejected the other's most recent proposals. In the latest incidents in the strait, an Indian cargo vessel carrying livestock from Africa to the United Arab Emirates was sunk on Wednesday in waters off the coast of Oman. India condemned the attack and said all 14 crew members had been rescued. Vanguard, a British maritime security advisory firm, said the vessel was believed to have been hit by a missile or drone which caused an explosion. Separately, British maritime security agency UKMTO reported on Thursday that "unauthorised personnel" had boarded a ship anchored off the coast of the UAE port of Fujairah, and were steering it towards Iran. Vanguard said a company security officer had reported that "the vessel was taken by Iranian personnel while at anchor."

US President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping visit the Zhongnanhai leadership compound in Beijing on May 15, 2026. Picture: Mark Schiefelbein / POOL / AFP via Getty Images