UK households could face an average £2,400 financial hit by the end of 2027 due to the economic fallout from the war with Iran, new analysis has shown.

According to the Centre for Economics and Business Research (CEBR), the jump in inflation and weaker wage growth will reduce the average household’s real income by around £1,100 in 2026, followed by a further £1,300 in 2027.

The economic consultancy estimates that the Middle East conflict will wipe £70.4 billion from UK households’ real disposable incomes.

The economic impact of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz hits UK households in two ways, Liam Daly, CEBR senior economist, said.

“The first is direct: higher energy costs feed straight into bills and into the price of almost everything else, so each pound of pay buys less.

“The indirect channel is slower but as important, running through monetary policy and the labour market.”

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