Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Chancellor Rachel Reeves has laid out the steps she will take tomorrow to protect working people from “unfair price rises” caused by the US’ war on Iran in a meeting with ministers today.

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The Prime Minister chaired the meeting on Monday afternoon, during which the Chancellor spoke about steps she will set out in a statement to Parliament tomorrow. Ms Reeves, Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband gave updates on the situation and stressed that de-escalation and ending the Iran conflict was “the best thing we can do for the economy”, Downing Street said in a readout. “The Chancellor set out the steps she will take tomorrow – in a statement to Parliament – that will help protect working people from unfair price rises. Read more: British couple held captive in Iran say they feel abandoned and 'let down' by the UK as they call on Starmer to 'step up' Read more: Trump warns US will 'keep bombing its little heart out' if Iran peace talks fail as he says Tehran 'very much wants a deal'

“She spoke about a plan to detect and crack down on companies if they exploit the crisis in the Middle East. This will take the form of a new anti-profiteering framework which will help regulators like the CMA to root out price gouging.” Sir Keir earlier said he was looking at giving the Competition and Markets Authority “further teeth” so it can better protect customers. As part of that, Downing Street said the Government will not hesitate to give the CMA and other regulators “time-limited, targeted powers” if needed. The Treasury, Department for Business and Trade and regulators are working “at pace” on what those powers could be. A Government spokesperson said: "We are fighting your corner to keep the cost of living down in these uncertain times. We will not allow companies to exploit this crisis to hike their prices to unjustifiable levels. "Whether at the fuel pump filling up your car or at the till paying for your groceries, we are working with regulators to make sure the price you pay is a fair one." It comes as Sir Keir Starmer warned against "false comfort" over the war on Iran after Donald Trump claimed peace talks were taking place. Asked how long he thought the crisis would last, the Prime Minister told the Liaison Committee: “It’s hard to answer that question, if I’m honest about it. “I think all our focus and energy has to be in the swift de-escalation, but we’ve got to plan on the basis that it could go on for some time, and that’s the way in which we’ll plan this afternoon.