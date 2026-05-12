The United States' war in Iran has ​cost $29 billion so far, a senior Pentagon official said on Tuesday, an increase of $4 billion from an estimate provided late last month.

The figure was revealed during a congressional hearing on Tuesday, as defence secretary Pete Hegseth faced questions over the cost of the war in Iran, alongside Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman General Dan Caine and Jules Hurst, the under secretary of war and chief financial officer.

Asked how much the conflict had cost the US so far, Hurst said the total had now reached $29bn (£21.45bn).

Of that, $24bn (£17.75bn) has been spent on material, including munitions, weapons and missiles.

Hurst said the revised figure reflected updated estimates for repairs, equipment replacement and operational costs.

“The joint staff team and the comptroller team are constantly looking at that estimate,” he said.

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