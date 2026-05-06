The IPPR urged the Government to act to mitigate the risk of the US and Israel’s war with Iran causing long-term damage to the UK economy and public finances.

Iran war could see 5.8% inflation and cost Treasury up to £8bn a year. Picture: Alamy

By Ella Bennett

The Iran war could cost the Treasury up to £8 billion a year through higher debt interest payments and lower tax revenues, according to a report.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Inflation could peak as high as 5.8% if the conflict in the Middle East ends up in a prolonged stalemate, new modelling by the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) indicates. This figure, measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), is well above the Bank of England’s 2% target. As over a quarter of UK debt is index-linked, increased inflation directly results in higher debt servicing costs. Meanwhile, the think tank warned that real GDP growth could fall as low as 0.3%. Read more: Oil prices plunge and stock markets rise as Iran announces ’safe, stable’ passage through Strait of Hormuz - as ‘peace deal’ in sight Read more: US strikes Iranian tanker in Gulf as Trump vows regime will 'end up agreeing' a peace deal

The IPPR urged the Government to act to mitigate the risk of the US and Israel’s war with Iran causing long-term damage to the UK economy and public finances. The report’s recommendations include introducing a temporary energy price cap at £2,000 to limit inflation, while maintaining incentives to reduce consumption. The IPPR also suggested implementing a temporary 10p fuel duty cut to offset rising oil prices. The think tank argued that these should be paired with measures to reduce energy demand, including lowering speed limits. Finally, the IPPR urged the Government for “targeted, progressive” taxes, such as a strengthened windfall tax on energy profits. This package of measures would cost up to £5 billion per year, depending on the severity of the shock, the report said. The think tank argued this makes the policies, at worst, fiscally neutral, because the costs are offset by lower borrowing costs and protected tax revenues. However, if the intervention succeeds in preventing permanent damage to the economy or avoid steeper interest rate hikes, the Government could save between £6-10 billion per year compared to doing nothing, according to the IPPR report. The authors said these measures would demonstrate lessons learned from Liz Truss’s response to the 2022 energy crisis, which cost £76 billion.

The IPPR urged the Government for “targeted, progressive” taxes, such as a strengthened windfall tax on energy profits. Picture: Alamy