Iran war LIVE: Trump threatens to hit Iran 'twenty times harder' in threats over oil flow
LBC's live updates on the Middle East continue as Donald Trump threatens a new wave of attacks on Iran over its closure of the Strait of Hormuz
US President Donald Trump has threatened to hit Iran "twenty times harder" over the nation's restrictions on the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.
Despite telling reporters that he believed that the war would be over "pretty quickly", the President issued a threat to the regime on Monday night.
Iran has threatened only to allow tankers from nations that expel US and Israeli diplomats through the crucial shipping lane.The threat came after the price of Brent crude oil passed $100 for the first time since 2022 on Monday.
Also on Monday, Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the deposed supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as his father's successor, with thousands marking the occasion in Tehran.
It was reported shortly after that Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured in an airstrike.
Also, NATO air defences said they had shot down another Iranian ballistic missile over Turkish airspace, a week after the UK’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus was hit by an Iranian drone.
The US-Israeli war with Iran has entered its 11th day.
Octopus Energy CEO warns price hikes will keep happening
Greg Jackson warned that energy price spikes like the one caused by the Iran war will keep hitting Britain while it is reliant on foreign nations for energy.
On Monday, Brent crude soared by 17 per cent to more than $108 a barrel, having at one stage reached nearly $120 a barrel for the first time since 2022.
The prices have rocketed above $100-a-barrel for the first time in nearly four years as the escalating conflict in Iran sparks a mounting crude supply crisis.
Mr Jackson told LBC's Drive with Tom Swarbrick: "We're partway there. A lot of the energy we use now is generated by our own renewables.
"But because our electricity price is still set by the price of gas, most of the time we're not as protected as we'd like to be."
Conflict enters tenth day as Trump delivers mixed signals on war
It is now ten days since the US and Israel launched its strikes on Iran.
On Monday evening, President Trump threatened Iran with "death, fire, and fury" if they stop the flow of oil in the Strait of Hormuz.
However, he also told a press conference the war will be over "very soon."
He told reporters: "We’re achieving major strides toward completing our military objective."
He added: "We’ve wiped every single force in Iran out, very completely."
Trump threatens to attack Iran 'twenty times harder' over Strait of Hormuz
President Trump has threatened to hit Iran "twenty times harder" in a strong post on Truth Social.
Iran had earlier suggested it would let tankers from countries which expel US and Israeli ambassadors pass through the shipping lane.
Trump wrote: "If Iran does anything that stops the flow of Oil within the Strait of Hormuz, they will be hit by the United States of America TWENTY TIMES HARDER than they have been hit thus far.
"Additionally, we will take out easily destroyable targets that will make it virtually impossible for Iran to ever be built back, as a Nation, again — Death, Fire, and Fury will reign upon them.
"But I hope, and pray, that it does not happen! This is a gift from the United States of America to China, and all of those Nations that heavily use the Hormuz Strait."
Senior Israeli officials 'voicing concern over war,' report says
Some senior officials in Israel are beginning to voice concern about the war with Iran, a report has claimed.
The Washington Post has said that some in the Israeli government are suggesting off-ramps to the conflict to prevent the effects from spiralling out of control.
The report claims that such conversations are early, and that despite the reservations, the decision on which endgame to seek in the war lies solely with US President Donald Trump.
Trump has repeatedly called for the war to end with Iran's "unconditional surrender" since the conflict began last Saturday.
Trump 'disappointed' in choice of Supreme Leader
Donald Trump has expressed his disappointment in the choice of Supreme Leader in Iran.
He added that they have a formula on how to handle a regime change.
Trump said: "We're disappointed, it's going to lead more of the same problem for their country. I'm disappointed with their decision."
"I like the idea of internal - and eternal - come to think of it. It works well.
"We've proven that in Venezuela, with the woman, Delcy, she's doing a great job, there's no disruption.
"In Iraq - everyone got fired, the military, the politicians, and they turned into ISIS. We don't want that.
"They talk about the son of the Shah, he hasn't been there in many, many years.
"We have a formula, Venezuela, smart country, we've taken out 100million barrels of oil which is now in Houston which is being taken care of and made so beautiful in refineries."
Trump: US has Iranian sleeper cells
When asked whether there is any evidence of Iranian sleeper cells in the US, Donald Trump said: "We've got them, we're watching every single one of them."
Iran school strike being investigated 'right now'
Donald Trump addressed whether the US is responsible for the Iranian school that was hit by a missile.
He said: "I haven't seen it (any evidence). The Tomahawk is sold around the world. Whether it's Iran. A Tomahawk is very generic. That's being investigated right now."
Putin 'very impressed' by US and Israel war with Iran
Donald Trump has said that Russian president Vladimir Putin was "very impressed" by what he saw with the Iran war.
Mr Trump spoke with Mr Putin earlier today, where they covered both Ukraine and Iran.
He said: "I didn't think anyone thought we were going to be this quickly successful. This went very quickly. We talked about this with President Putin, he was very impressed with what he saw.
"The double attack with Israel knocked them. The B-2 bomber... they would have had a nuclear weapon within two to four weeks... the military success we've had is truly unprecedented."
Trump: 'Big risk' in Iran war is over
US President Donald Trump is addressing reporters in Florida, following an update on the Iran war.
When asked whether the war is over or just beginning, he said: "It's the start of building a new country. They have no navy, no anti-aircraft equipment, no radar, no leadership.
"We could call it a tremendous success right now or we could go further. The big risk in that war is over - it was over in three days.
"We wiped out a very powerful navy. These were serious ships. The ships you buy when you want to win a battle. The missiles are down to a trickle.
"The drones down to 25%, soon down to nothing. Drone (factories) are being hit as we speak.
"It depends on my attitude and along with the Trump administration, what we want to do."
Trump describes Iran war as a 'little excursion'
Donald Trump has told Republicans that the US hasn't "won enough" in Iran.
He's speaking ahead of a press conference set to begin shortly.
He said: "We took a little excursion because we felt we had to do that to get rid of some evil. Then, I think you'll see it's going to be a short term excursion."
"We've already won in many ways, but we haven't won enough. We go forward, more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory that will end this long running danger once and for all."