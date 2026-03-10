US President Donald Trump has threatened to hit Iran "twenty times harder" over the nation's restrictions on the flow of oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

Despite telling reporters that he believed that the war would be over "pretty quickly", the President issued a threat to the regime on Monday night.

Iran has threatened only to allow tankers from nations that expel US and Israeli diplomats through the crucial shipping lane.The threat came after the price of Brent crude oil passed $100 for the first time since 2022 on Monday.

Also on Monday, Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the deposed supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as his father's successor, with thousands marking the occasion in Tehran.

It was reported shortly after that Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured in an airstrike.

Also, NATO ‌air defences said they had shot down another Iranian ballistic missile over Turkish airspace, a week after the UK’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus was hit by an Iranian drone.

