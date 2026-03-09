Turkey has reported that NATO has intercepted missiles fired by Iran, while thousands have turned out in Tehran to celebrate Mojtaba Khamenei becoming supreme leader.

The tenth day of conflict in the Middle East began with news that the price of a barrel of oil passed $100 for the first time since 2022, with Sir Keir Starmer stating that Brits have a right to be concerned.

Also on Monday, Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the deposed supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as his father's successor, with thousands marking the occasion in Tehran. It was reported shortly after that Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured in an airstrike.

Also, NATO ‌air defences said they had shot down another Iranian ballistic missile over Turkish airspace, a week after the UK’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus was hit by an Iranian drone.

US secretary of war Pete Hegseth insisted Iran will ‘surrender’ in an interview with US TV - while his boss Donald Trump has criticised Australia, for its handling of the Iranian women's team playing in this month's Asia Cup. Players have been offered refuge in the US as well as Australia, which is hosting the tournament.

Follow the latest developments in the conflict below.