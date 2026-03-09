Iran war LIVE: Supreme leader sworn in, as Turkey intercepts missile
Live updates from the Middle East as Turkey intercepts missiles from Iran, while Donald Trump has backtracked on his claim that Australia had made a "big mistake"
Turkey has reported that NATO has intercepted missiles fired by Iran, while thousands have turned out in Tehran to celebrate Mojtaba Khamenei becoming supreme leader.
The tenth day of conflict in the Middle East began with news that the price of a barrel of oil passed $100 for the first time since 2022, with Sir Keir Starmer stating that Brits have a right to be concerned.
Also on Monday, Iran named Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of the deposed supreme leader Ali Khamenei, as his father's successor, with thousands marking the occasion in Tehran. It was reported shortly after that Mojtaba Khamenei had been injured in an airstrike.
Also, NATO air defences said they had shot down another Iranian ballistic missile over Turkish airspace, a week after the UK’s RAF Akrotiri base in Cyprus was hit by an Iranian drone.
US secretary of war Pete Hegseth insisted Iran will ‘surrender’ in an interview with US TV - while his boss Donald Trump has criticised Australia, for its handling of the Iranian women's team playing in this month's Asia Cup. Players have been offered refuge in the US as well as Australia, which is hosting the tournament.
We're into day 10 of the US-Israeli war on Iran.
Key developments:
- Iran has chosen a new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who was reportedly wounded in US strikes last week.
- Global oil prices top $100 a barrel as the Strait of Hormuz remains closed - Ed Davey has urged Sir Keir Starmer to call a COBRA meeting over "brutal price shocks".
- Five members of the Iranian women's football team have sought refuge in Australia, with Trump offering asylum in the US to the entire team.
- NATO has shot down an Iranian missile in Turkish airspace.
- Rachel Reeves is in a meeting with the financial leaders of the G7 to discuss tapping the group's oil reserves.
- Sir Keir has warned that "The longer this conflict goes on, the more likely the potential impact for an impact on our economy."
- Fighting in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel continues, with Lebanon accusing Israel of killing ambulance workers amid strikes on Beirut and South Lebanon.
- The Iranian Revolutionary Guard claim they have targeted 5 US bases - the UAE and Qatar say they intercepted dozens of Iranian missiles this morning.
Putin says 'global energy crisis' could emerge
Vladimir Putin has claimed that the world is in an energy crisis and has urged Russian oil companies to take advantage of the situation.
The Iran conflict has put the Strait of Hormuz passage in jeopardy, with much of the world set to be affected by supply chain issues.
In an address on Monday, the Russian president is said to be open to doing business with Europe once more, having been cast out since he ordered the invasion of Ukraine in 2022.
Chancellor warns inflation could rise due to conflict
Rachel Reeves has indicated inflation could rise due to the conflict in Iran, as she said the British economy was strong enough to withstand shocks.
The Chancellor told MPs: “I am clear eyed about my response to the current situation. My economic approach will both be responsive to a changing world and responsible in the national interest.
“The economic impact of the situation in the Middle East will depend, of course, on its severity and its duration. The movements that we have already seen are likely to put upward pressure on inflation in the coming months.”
Ms Reeves said she “stands ready” to support a coordinated release of oil reserves held by the International Energy Agency. She had spoken with finance ministers from the G7 earlier on Monday.
She added: “I want to ensure the country that the fundamentals of Britain’s economy are strong. Every step that I have taken since the election has built our national resilience.
“Stability in the public finances, investment in infrastructure in both defence and energy security, and reform to our economy.”
Reeves to address MPs
Rachel Reeves is now updating MPs in the Commons about the economy in light of the war in Iran.
India had offered Iranian ship sanctuary, three days before it was sunk
India has revealed it offered sanctuary to the IRIS Dena 75 warship, three days before it was sunk by a US submarine.
The massive ship was sunk on March 2, with 140 crew on board, according to the US secretary of war, Pete Hegseth. At least 87 crew died.
The IRIS Dena 75 was a few miles of the coast of Sri Lanka when it was sunk - and Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said today that his country had offered it sanctuary.
Trump says 'God bless Australia'
Having previously singled out Australia for criticism over how it has handled the Iranian women playing in this month's Asia Cup, Donald Trump has now said Anthony Albanese is "on it".
The US president said he has spoken to Australia's prime minister and acknowledged that five of the Iran team have been granted refuge.
"God bless Australia," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
It comes around 90 minutes after he accused Australia of making "a terrible humanitarian mistake".
WHO chief warns of public health risks in Iran
World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned of deteriorating public health in Iran and Lebanon.
Ghebreyesus' statement drew attention to damaged oil sites in Iran contaminating food and water with petroleum, and the death of health workers in Lebanon.
Iran issues warning as France plans escort mission in Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s security chief has warned that reopening the Strait of Hormuz is "unlikely" in response to news of a French mission to protect ships.
Iranian official Ari Larijani has said security in the Strait of Hormuz will not be restored whilst war with the US and Israel continues.
“It is unlikely that any security can be achieved in the Strait of Hormuz amid the fires ignited by the United States and Israel in the region,” Larijani said.
Larijani's comments came in response to French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement of a "purely defensive" French mission to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Macron said the mission would escort vessels "after the end of the hottest phase of the conflict" in order to ensure the flow of oil and gas.
Maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz has come to a virtual standstill after Iran began striking vessels passing through the strait.
Trump offers asylum to Iranian women's football team after refusing to sing national anthem
Donald Trump has offered asylum to the Iranian women's football team - after they refused to sing their country's national anthem.
The protest, which took place during the team's match as part of the Asia Cup, saw the squad branded "wartime traitors" by the Iranian regime for refusing to sing before their first match against South Korea.
G7 issues statement on oil reserves
The G7 countries have said they will not tap oil reserves in response to rising prices.
G7 finance ministers said in a joint statement: “We will continue to closely monitor the situation and developments in the energy markets and will meet as needed to exchange information and to coordinate within the G7 and with international partners.
“We stand ready to take necessary measures, including to support global supply of energy such as stockpile release.”
US 'well on our way' to destroying Iran's missile stockpile, says Rubio
The US Secretary of State has said the US is 'well on our way' to destroying Iran's ballistic missile supply.
Speaking at a press conference, Rubio told reporters that the elimination of Iran's ability to produce and launch ballistic missiles was a key goal of the war.
"We are well on our way to achieving that objective," he said.
He described US-Israeli strikes as continuing "with overwhelming force, with overwhelming precision."