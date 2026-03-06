The US has claimed to have struck nearly 200 targets in Iran over the last 72 hours and sunk 30 of its ships, as the war in the Middle East enters its seventh day.

Admiral Brad Cooper told reporters: "And in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier. And as we speak, it's on fire."

Cooper added that Iranian ballistic missile attacks have dipped by 90 percent while drone attacks had plummeted by 83 percent since the first day of the war.

The military chief spoke alongside US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said the US had "no shortage of munitions" and warned the US operation in Iran is "advancing decisively."

It comes as the UK Government's first charter flight to evacuate British nationals from the Middle East has touched down on home soil.

The plane took off from Muscat, the capital city of Oman, on Thursday afternoon - more than 18 hours after it was originally supposed to leave the region after being hit with delays.

More than 140,000 Britons have registered their presence in the Middle East with the Foreign Office and some 4,000 have returned home so far.

