Iran war LIVE: Nearly 200 Iranian targets hit in last 72 hours as conflict in Middle East reaches seventh day
The US has claimed to have struck nearly 200 targets in Iran over the last 72 hours and sunk 30 of its ships, as the war in the Middle East enters its seventh day.
Admiral Brad Cooper told reporters: "And in just the last few hours, we hit an Iranian drone carrier ship roughly the size of a World War II aircraft carrier. And as we speak, it's on fire."
Cooper added that Iranian ballistic missile attacks have dipped by 90 percent while drone attacks had plummeted by 83 percent since the first day of the war.
The military chief spoke alongside US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth, who said the US had "no shortage of munitions" and warned the US operation in Iran is "advancing decisively."
It comes as the UK Government's first charter flight to evacuate British nationals from the Middle East has touched down on home soil.
The plane took off from Muscat, the capital city of Oman, on Thursday afternoon - more than 18 hours after it was originally supposed to leave the region after being hit with delays.
More than 140,000 Britons have registered their presence in the Middle East with the Foreign Office and some 4,000 have returned home so far.
The US-Israeli war with Iran has entered its sixth day.
Key developments:
Sir Keir Starmer has defended the decision not to join US-Israeli joint strikes in Iran,
Iranian ballistic missile hits Dubai as Tehran launches new wave of attacks across the Middle East,
Defence Secretary John Healey is visiting Cyprus today in a bid to calm tensions,
Spain is sending its most advanced warship to Cyprus to protect it from Iranian drone and missile attacks.
War enters its seventh day - as Trump demands involvement in choosing Iran's next Supreme Leader
The US President likened the situation to that of Venezuela earlier this year, where he was able to play a part in choosing Delcy Rodriguez to succeed ousted dictator Nicolas Maduro.
US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth has also warned that the amount of firepower deployed in Iran is set to "surge dramatically".
The war has entered its seventh day on Friday, with the death toll reportedly passing 1,230 according to officials in the Middle East.
The Government's first charter flight to evacuate British nationals from the Middle East has also touched down in the UK.
Qatar intercepts drone attack on US base
The Qatari defence ministry has said the nation's forces have intercepted a drone attack on the US's Al Udeid air base.
The American base has been significantly emptied since the onset of the war.
The government of Qatar sent alerts to phones in the country, warning residents to stay away from windows and open areas.
First Government flight bringing Britons home lands at Stansted
The first government-chartered flight for Britons fleeing the Middle East has landed at London Stansted Airport.
The flight took off from Muscat, the capital of Oman, at 1.36pm GMT on Thursday.
More than 140,000 Britons have registered their presence in the Middle East with the Foreign Office and 4,000 have returned home so far.
Etihad Airways announced late on Thursday that it would be resuming a “limited commercial flight schedule” on Friday, including flights to Heathrow.
Death toll in Iran 'hits 1,230', officials claim
At least 1,230 people in Iran have been killed since the start of the conflict, according to officials in the country.
Meanwhile, officials in Lebanon say 70 have died since the start of the war.
A dozen have been killed in Israel, authorities in that country say.
First Government flight bringing Britons home due to land as war enters seventh day
The US-Israeli war with Iran has entered its seventh day as the first Government-chartered plane evacuating British nationals from the region is due to arrive in the UK.
The flight took off from Muscat, the capital of Oman, at 1.36pm GMT on Thursday.
The Titan Airways flight is expected to arrive at London Standard shortly after 1.15am on Friday.
More than 140,000 Britons have registered their presence in the Middle East with the Foreign Office and 4,000 have returned home so far.
Etihad Airways announced late on Thursday that it would be resuming a “limited commercial flight schedule” on Friday, including flights to Heathrow.
US to 'surge firepower over Iran', Hegseth warns
US secretary of defense Pete Hegseth has warned that the amount of firepower deployed in Iran is set to "surge dramatically" in a press conference.
Hegseth, speaking from US Central Command, echoed sentiments from President Donald Trump that "the big wave" of attacks is coming to the conflict soon.
He told reporters that the war is "advancing decisively", adding: "Iran is hoping we cannot sustain this, which is a really bad calculation".
US military 'totally demolishing' Iran with drones striking 'every single hour', says Trump
The US military and Israel, are "totally demolish[ing]" Iranian targets "far ahead of schedule", Donald Trump said during a press conference on Thursday.
He said "our people are doing a great job" after "47 years of horror" under the Iranian regime.
Trump added that the US is striking Iranian drone and missile capabilities "every single hour".
"So they have no air force, they have no air defence. All of their airplanes are gone, their communications are gone," he said, adding: "Other than that, they're doing quite well."
The US president was speaking at an event at the White House meeting with Inter Miami, the David Beckham co-owned Major League Soccer team, when he provided the update.
Trump 'is having a heck of a say in who runs Iran', says Hegseth
Defense Secretary was asked during a press conference about DonaldTrump's involvement in deciding who runs Iran after the death of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"I think the president is having a heck of a say in who runs Iran given the ongoing operation we have," he replied.
"There's no expansion in our objectives. We know exactly what we're trying to achieve."
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in US strikes last week.
Images show fresh strike damage in Beirut in new Israeli offensive
Images shows the damage caused bt the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) after they started a fresh wave of air strikes on Beirut.
Earlier, the Israeli military issued an evacuation warning for southern suburbs of the city, claiming it is a Hezbollah stronghold.
LBC granted access to drone-hit RAF Cyprus base
Defence Secretary John Healey was on a secure line, dialling in for an emergency Cobra meeting when the siren rang out at RAF Akrotiri.
All around him, servicemen and women were donning full body armour and moving quickly to shelter. Healey muted his line but remained on the call.
LBC was granted rare access to the RAF base Akrotiri in Cyprus, travelling there with the defence secretary on a tiny RAF plane, four days after the station was hit by a drone strike.
Tensions there have remained extremely high ever since.
It was just after midday when the alert went off, the second of three in just 16 hours. It came after a ballistic missile was fired from Iran, and the base needed to confirm it was not heading towards Cyprus.
Read the full story from Aggie Chambre here