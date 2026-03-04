The US-Israeli war with Iran has entered its fifth day, with the first UK repatriation flights set to depart the Middle East later today.

Wednesday marks the start of late Supreme Leader Khamenei's funeral ceremony, with mourners taking to the streets of Tehran in the wake of his death.

Recent hours have seen Ali Khamenei's son named the new Supreme Leader of Iran, following reported pressure to elect him as successor following the death of the Ayatollah in US-Israeli strikes.

The regime's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly heavily pressured the assembled group of clerics to select Mojtaba as the regime's new leader.

It comes as Trump was accused of treating Iran negotiations in a similar way to a 'real estate transaction', with Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, accusing the US President of "bombing the negotiating table out of spite".

Follow the latest developments in the conflict below