Iran war LIVE: First UK repatriation flight announced from Middle East as Khamenei's funeral gets underway
The US-Israeli war with Iran has entered its fifth day, with the first UK repatriation flights set to depart the Middle East later today.
Wednesday marks the start of late Supreme Leader Khamenei's funeral ceremony, with mourners taking to the streets of Tehran in the wake of his death.
Recent hours have seen Ali Khamenei's son named the new Supreme Leader of Iran, following reported pressure to elect him as successor following the death of the Ayatollah in US-Israeli strikes.
The regime's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) reportedly heavily pressured the assembled group of clerics to select Mojtaba as the regime's new leader.
It comes as Trump was accused of treating Iran negotiations in a similar way to a 'real estate transaction', with Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, accusing the US President of "bombing the negotiating table out of spite".
Key developments:
- Donald Trump again attacked Sir Keir Starmer insisting he "is no Winston Churchill".
- Israel vows to assassinate Iran's new supreme leader - as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's second eldest son becomes top contender for leadership role.
- Iran has claimed 'complete control’ over Strait of Hormuz.
Iran accuses Trump of treating negotiations like a 'real estate transaction'
Iran's Foreign Minister has accused Donald Trump of treating nuclear negotiations like 'real estate transaction' after talks collapsed.
Iran's Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, accused Trump of "bombing the negotiating table out of spite".
Taking to social media, he said: "When complex nuclear negotiations are treated like a real estate transaction, and when big lies cloud realities, unrealistic expectations can never be met," he says.
"The outcome? Bombing the negotiation table out of spite."
He added that Trump "betrayed diplomacy and Americans who elected him".
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's funeral to take place today
According to Iranian state media, the funeral ceremony for late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is set to take place in Tehran today.
Reports suggest the ceremony will begin at 18:30 GMT and will last three days before the formal funeral procession through Theran, state media said on Wednesday.
Khamenei was killed in Saturday's US-Israeli strike that claimed the lives of a number of the top leadership team.
US confirms names of first soldiers killed in Iran war
The US Department of Defense confirmed the identity of four of the six fatalities in the Middle East so far on Tuesday night.
The Pentagon said the soldiers, who died in an Iranian strike on a tactical operations centre in Kuwait, were:
- Captain Cody A Khork (Aged 35, from Winter Haven, Florida)
- Sergeant First Class Noah L. Tietjens (Aged 42, from Bellevue, Nebraska)
- Sergeant First Class Nicole M. Amor (Aged 39, from White Bear Lake, Minnesota)
- Sergeant J Coady (Aged 20, from West Des Moines, lowa)
Officials confirmed that the four died in Port Shuaiba after an attack by Iranian drones on the military installation.
Ali Khamenei's son 'named new Supreme Leader of Iran'
Ali Khamenei's son Mojtaba has been named as Iran's new Supreme Leader, according to Iranian media reports
Mojtaba, who has links to the regime's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), was reportedly chosen by the Assembly of Experts to succeed his father on Tuesday.
Mojtaba, 56, is the second-eldest son ofAli Khamenei - who was killed in US-Israeli strikes on Saturday.
The IRGC heavily pressured the assembled group of clerics to select Mojtaba as the regime's new leader, according to Iran International.
Drone attack rocks second US diplomatic site
Officials say that a drone strike has hit the United States consulate in Dubai.
The site in the popular tourist spot caught fire as a result of the hit, but the "limited" fire is said to have been extinguished.
A US official said that the unmanned aircraft struck the car park of the consulate.
The attack follows a similar incident at the US embassy in the Saudi Arabian capital of Riyadh overnight.
US Navy to escort tankers through Strait of Hormuz 'if necessary', Trump says
Donald Trump has said the US Navy could escort tankers through the Strait of Hormuz 'if necessary' amid widespread disruptions to global trade.
The Strait is one of the world's most crucial trade routes, with hundreds of tankers typically travelling through it at a time.
Taking to TruthSocial this evening, Trump wrote: "Effective IMMEDIATELY, I have ordered the United States Development Finance Corporation (DFC) to provide, at a very reasonable price, political risk insurance and guarantees for the Financial Security of ALL Maritime Trade, especially Energy, traveling through the Gulf.
"This will be available to all Shipping Lines. If necessary, the United States Navy will begin escorting tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, as soon as possible.
"No matter what, the United States will ensure the FREE FLOW of ENERGY to the WORLD. The United States’ ECONOMIC and MILITARY MIGHT is the GREATEST ON EARTH — More actions to come."
France to send warship and extra air defences to Cyprus
President Emmanuel Macron says France must “stand alongside our friends and allies in the region”, stressing that France’s “responsibility is strictly defensive” and that it is “aiming to restore peace as quickly as possible”.
In an address to the nation, he said France has agreed to send additional air defences to Cyprus, including a French frigate equipped with air-defence systems, which he said would arrive off the Cypriot coast this evening.
Macron added: “We are co-ordinating with our European allies and partners” to ensure security in the eastern Mediterranean.
He also said France is deploying its aircraft carrier, the Charles de Gaulle, to the eastern Mediterranean as the crisis deepens, and said France would stand by partners including the UAE, Kuwait and Qatar, which he said have been targeted by Iran.
Iran launches new wave of missile and drone attacks on Israel, state media says
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have launched a fresh wave of missile and drone attacks against Israel, according to Iranian state media.
Israel’s military, meanwhile, said it struck a compound in Iran that it claims was being used to develop capabilities for nuclear weapons.
The US and Israel have cited long-standing concerns about Iran’s potential to develop a nuclear weapon as a key justification for launching strikes on Saturday.
People are 'right to be worried' about friends and family in the Middle East, says minister
Treasury minister Torsten Bell tells Andrew Marr "people are worried about maybe friends or family members that are actually in the Gulf and they're worried about the people.
"And I think they’re right to be."
Mr Bell added that the government are doing "everything" to keep oil and gas prices down.
He said: "The same volatility we saw with Russian gas prices is now showing up with gas prices from the Gulf.
"We do need in the longer term to deliver more energy security."