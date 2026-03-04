Pete Hegseth has claimed the US "hunted down and killed" the leader of a unit that plotted to assassinate Donald Trump, as mourners gather in Iran to remember Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Mr Hegseth, the United States Secretary of War, has said an operation on Tuesday led to the unnamed leader being "hunted down" with the US president "having the last laugh".

Recent hours have seen Ali Khamenei's son named the new Supreme Leader of Iran, following reported pressure to elect him as successor following the death of the Ayatollah in US-Israeli strikes.

The three-day funeral was set to begin on Wednesday, with images showing preparations well underway.

However, state media insisted the cancellation comes amid “anticipation of unprecedented turnout" with a "new date will be announced later".

Meanwhile, more than 140 crew members are missing after an Iranian warship was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka.

Follow the latest developments in the conflict below