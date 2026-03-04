Iran war LIVE: Pete Hegseth says commander behind plot to kill Trump is dead
Live updates from the Iran war as Pete Hegseth claims that the US "hunted down and killed" the leader of a unit that plotted to assassinate Donald Trump
Pete Hegseth has claimed the US "hunted down and killed" the leader of a unit that plotted to assassinate Donald Trump, as mourners gather in Iran to remember Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Mr Hegseth, the United States Secretary of War, has said an operation on Tuesday led to the unnamed leader being "hunted down" with the US president "having the last laugh".
Recent hours have seen Ali Khamenei's son named the new Supreme Leader of Iran, following reported pressure to elect him as successor following the death of the Ayatollah in US-Israeli strikes.
The three-day funeral was set to begin on Wednesday, with images showing preparations well underway.
However, state media insisted the cancellation comes amid “anticipation of unprecedented turnout" with a "new date will be announced later".
Meanwhile, more than 140 crew members are missing after an Iranian warship was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka.
The US-Israeli war with Iran has entered its fifth day.
Key developments:
- Donald Trump again attacked Sir Keir Starmer insisting he "is no Winston Churchill".
- Israel vows to assassinate Iran's new Supreme Leader - as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's second eldest son becomes top contender for leadership role.
- Iran has claimed 'complete control’ over Strait of Hormuz.
More evacuation flights announced for Britons stranded in Middle East
Sir Keir Starmer said two further Government-chartered flights will take off from Oman “in the coming days”.
British Airways announced it will operate two more flights between the capital Muscat and London Heathrow, on Friday and Saturday.
The first Government rescue flight and British Airways commercial flight from Muscat depart on Wednesday night.
All three British Airways flights are fully booked.
The airline said: “We will continue to review the situation and if we are able to, we will add additional services.”
Sir Keir told MPs more than 1,000 British nationals arrived back in the UK on commercial flights from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday.
Iranian ambassador summoned by the UK Government
The Iranian ambassador has been summoned by the UK Government, Foreign Office minister Chris Elmore has told the Commons.
It comes just hours after Downing Street failed to deny that the HMS Dragon warship may not sail from Portsmouth until next week.
The Type 45 air defence destroyer has begun resupplying air defence missiles at the ammunition facility in Portsmouth and will then return to her berth for logistics resupply for sailing, No 10 indicated.
Two Wildcat helicopters will be deployed this week “and together with HMS Dragon these will join our existing significant defensive capabilities deployed in the region, which include radar systems, air defence, F35 jets, which have been flying to defend our bases since Saturday”, Sir Keir Starmer’s spokesman told reporters.
Asked why this was happening days after the Middle East war began and whether the UK had been caught short, the spokesman said: “I don’t accept that characterisation.
“We’ve got significant defensive capabilities in the region. We keep that capability under constant review. Our armed forces have been flying those defensive missions since Saturday.”
Watch the moment a US torpedo blows up Iranian warship off Sri Lankan coast
Footage showing the moment a US submarine torpedo struck an Iranian warship triggering a huge explosion has been released by the US military.
The Iranian warship, the 180-crew frigate IRIS Dena 75, was hit by the torpedo and later sunk by the US submarine on Monday, Director of War Pete Hegseth confirmed in a press conference from The Pentagon.
A total of 80 of the 180 crew members on board have been confirmed dead, with more than 30 transferred to hospital following the explosion off the coast of Sri Lanka.
At least 80 killed after warship sunk by US submarine
At least 80 people have been killed after the US used torpedos to target an Iranian warship in international waters.
The 180-crew frigate, IRIS Dena 75, was hit and sunk by the US submarine on Monday, Director of War Pete Hegseth confirmed in a press conference from The Pentagon.
The updated figure comes after Hegseth confirmed the US was responsible for the attack off the coast of Sri Lanka.
Iranian commander behind 'plot to assassinate Donald Trump' killed, claims White House
United States Secretary of War Pete Hegseth has claimed the US "hunted down and killed" the leader of a unit that plotted to assassinate Donald Trump.
"The leader of the unit who attempted to assassinate President Trump has been hunted down and killed," Mr Hegseth said today at a Pentagon press conference.
"Iran tried to kill President Trump. And President Trump got the last laugh," he said.
Hegseth confirms Iranian warship sunk by US submarine - as 140 crew missing at sea
More than 140 crew members are missing after an Iranian warship was sunk by a US submarine off the coast of Sri Lanka.
The Iranian warship, the 180-crew frigate IRIS Dena 75, was hit and sunk by the US submarine on Monday, Director of War Pete Hegseth confirmed in a press conference from The Pentagon.
Speaking on Wednesday, the confirmation follows reports from the Sri Lankan Navy that the Iranian ship had been sunk 25 miles south of Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean.
Starmer raises concerns of 'potential for escalation' in Middle East
Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said “the whole country is worried about the potential for escalation” in the Middle East.
Insisting “we need to act, therefore, with clarity, with purpose and with a cool head”, the PM described the situation in the Middle East as “serious and volatile".
The Government has said it is focused on “protecting British lives” and “bringing our people home”.
Royal Navy in the most "parlous state", former chief warns
The Royal Navy is in the most "parlous state" it has been in for 60 years and does not "deliver what the nation needs", a former chief of the service has said.
Lord West of Spithead added his voice to the growing criticism of the lack of military presence in the Mediterranean to defend against Iranian attacks.
On Tuesday, the Prime Minister announced HMS Dragon would be deployed to defend Cyprus after RAF Akrotiri was hit by a drone - with families of service personnel moved away from the area as a precaution.
Two Wildcat helicopters will join the vessel, equipped with Martlet missiles - which are designed to counter drone attacks. Some have suggested the UK's decision to have a presence in the Mediterranean has been too slow and questions have been raised over the country's capability to send vessels on operations.
On Wednesday, Lord West told the Press Association the Royal Navy is "too small" and has "not been looked after properly". He said: "The bottom line is the Navy's in a more parlous state than at any stage in the 60 years I've been on the active list. "It's too small, it's not been looked after properly, there's been insufficient (funds) spent on it, and I'm afraid it doesn't deliver what the nation needs."
HMS Dragon is one of the UK's six £1 billion Type 45 destroyers - with three currently being refitted and one undergoing maintenance.
The vessel, which carries more than 200 crew, is designed to combat aircraft and missile attacks.
The UK also has two £3 billion 650,000-tonne aircraft carriers that can carry up to 72 aircraft, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales, but both are also currently undergoing maintenance.
The country's only Astute Class nuclear-powered attack submarine that is not undergoing maintenance, HMS Anson, arrived in Australia on February 23.
Facing questions from broadcasters on Wednesday, Chief Secretary to the Treasury James Murray insisted the UK had been building up defensive capability in recent weeks amid criticism of a lack of air defence in the region.
He told Times Radio: "What's important is that we have been prepared in the build-up toward this and that we now step up and make sure we have the defensive capability there."
The UK's response to the drone strike on RAF Akrotiri appeared to be dwarfed by that of France, who sent their flagship nuclear-powered aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle, to the region, accompanied by its air wing, and its escorting frigates.
'I fear we are living through the outbreak of World War III' says former NATO commander
A former NATO commander has shared concerns that "World War III" could break out, as conflict between the US and Iran intensifies.
Richard Shirreff, the former deputy supreme allied commander of NATO in Europe, has said he “cannot remember a more perilous moment in geopolitics in his lifetime”.
He expressed surprise at what he described as the ferocity of Iran’s response, saying it had “shocked even hardened observers”.
Meanwhile, Shirreff also warned that if America were to get “sucked” into a ground war in the Middle East, both China and Russia would “waste no time” exploiting the situation.
Read the full story here: https://www.lbc.co.uk/article/outbreak-world-war-iii-nato-commander-5HjdTpX_2/
Trump adviser and TikTok star evacuated aboard private jet - while Americans remain stranded in Middle East
Alex Bruesewitz, dog-walker Sarah Daither, and former lobbyist Jay Footlik, were among six people who were able to flee on a chartered flight after the conflict caused travel chaos in the region.
Bruesewitz helped facilitate the plane evacuation from the Middle East using White House connections, after multiple airports were closed and the US Embassy initially told its employees to shelter.
Speaking after the flight touched down in Greece, where a US associate is based, Bruesewitz said: "This has easily been the craziest experience of my life."
But US nationals stranded in the region have hit out at the lack of Government help.
But US nationals stranded in the region have hit out at the lack of Government help.