US special envoy to travel to Pakistan for further peace talks with Iran, White House announces
US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are to head to Pakistan for further peace talks with Iran, the White House has announced.
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The two will leave Saturday morning to continue the negotiations in an effort to end the war in the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Vice President JD Vance is not currently planning to attend but he will be on standby to travel to Islamabad if negotiations progress.
"The Vice President remains deeply involved in this entire process, and he'll be standing by here," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.
"Everyone will be on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary."
The announcement comes as US President Donald Trump announced an extension of a two-week ceasefire with Iran earlier this week.
A two-week pause in hostilities between the two countries had been due to expire on Wednesday evening, Washington time. Trump did not give a deadline for the ceasefire extension.
However the US will continue to blockade Iranian ports until Tehran presents a "unified proposal", President Trump added.
The global benchmark wholesale oil price dipped to $97.60 (£72.14) a barrel after the announcement.
However the price climbed back up again amid reports of ships being attacked in the Strait of Hormuz, hitting $100 a barrel before dropping slightly.
Energy markets have been in continuous flux since the US and Israel attacked Iran on 28 February.
Iran responded by effectively blocking the Strait of Hormuz waterway, which is one of the world's busiest oil shipping lanes.
In an interview on The John Fredericks Show, Mr Trump warned Iran that if it did not negotiate it wold see "problems like they’ve never seen before".
"They're [Iran] going to negotiate. And if they don't, they're going to see problems like they've never seen before," the US president said.
"And they're going to negotiate, and hopefully they'll make a fair deal, and they'll build their country back up."