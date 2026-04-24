US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are to head to Pakistan for further peace talks with Iran, the White House has announced.

The two will leave Saturday morning to continue the negotiations in an effort to end the war in the Middle East and reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Vice President JD ​Vance is ​not currently planning to ‌attend ⁠but he will be on standby to ​travel ​to ⁠Islamabad if negotiations progress.

"The Vice President remains deeply involved in this entire process, and he'll be standing by here," White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told Fox News.

"Everyone will be on standby to fly to Pakistan if necessary."

The announcement comes as US President Donald Trump announced an extension of a two-week ceasefire with Iran earlier this week.