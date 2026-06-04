The Republican-led House of Representatives has delivered a stunning rebuke to President Trump - approving a measure to force him to seek their approval before he can continue the Iran war.

The House voted 215-208 to approve the measure and send it to the Senate - with four Republicans voting with House Democrats.

The rebellion by Republicans reflects growing unease about the conflict within the party, with crucial mid-term elections coming in November.

The vote is largely symbolic. Any resolution would also have to pass the Senate to become effective and garner the two-thirds majorities in both chambers to overcome an almost-certain Trump veto.