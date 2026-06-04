Republicans break with Trump to approve measure to prevent him from resuming Iran war without Congress
The rebellion by Republicans reflects growing unease about the conflict within the party, with crucial mid-term elections coming in November.
The Republican-led House of Representatives has delivered a stunning rebuke to President Trump - approving a measure to force him to seek their approval before he can continue the Iran war.
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The House voted 215-208 to approve the measure and send it to the Senate - with four Republicans voting with House Democrats.
The rebellion by Republicans reflects growing unease about the conflict within the party, with crucial mid-term elections coming in November.
The vote is largely symbolic. Any resolution would also have to pass the Senate to become effective and garner the two-thirds majorities in both chambers to overcome an almost-certain Trump veto.
The vote, nonetheless, reflects unease among some Republicans over Trump’s handling of the conflict and marks a rare bipartisan effort to curb presidential war powers.
The war has entered a fourth month with no end in sight and after three previous war powers resolutions had failed in the House by increasingly slim margins.
The Senate advanced a separate, but similar resolution last month in a procedural vote, after seven previous attempts had failed.
The four House Republicans who voted for the war powers resolution were Representatives Tom Barrett of Michigan, Warren Davidson of Ohio, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.
No Democrats voted against it, although seven House members did not vote.