An economic forecast from the EY Item Club suggests Britain will ”flirt with a recession” and warns unemployment could rise to 5.8 per cent.

Hundreds of thousands of Brits could lose their jobs within a year, new analysis shows. Picture: Alamy

By Jacob Paul

A quarter of a million people could lose their jobs by next year amid fears of a looming recession sparked by the Iran war, an analysis has found.

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Two reports from top accounting firms suggest the economy is on the brink as gas and oil prices surge following Tehran’s blockade on the Strait of Hormuz. An economic forecast from the EY Item Club suggests Britain will ”flirt with a recession”, and warns unemployment could rise to 5.8 per cent. That’s up from the current five-year high of 5.2 per cent. If correct, it would see the number of jobseekers surge from 1.87 million to more than 2.1 million. However, EY Item Club also predicted that interest rates will remain on hold throughout 2026 despite soaring inflation caused by the war. A separate report by Deloitte found finance bosses at big UK businesses were already watering down spending plans, with action set to impact economic activity and hiring. Read more: UK economy grew unexpectedly by 0.5% in February, latest figures show Read more: Reeves warns impact of Iran war on economy will persist once hostilities end

The Strait of Hormuz has been blocked amid the Iran war - disrupting oil shipments. Picture: Getty

The forecasters warn the major disruption to supply chains and rocketing energy costs could push Britain to the brink of a “technical recession”. Susannah Streeter, chief investment strategist at Wealth Club, said: “There’s a fresh warning about the stark impact of the war in Iran on the UK economy. “The closely watched economic forecast from the EY Item Club estimates that Britain will flirt with a recession, and that unemployment is set to rise to 5.8 per cent, up from the current five-year high of 5.2 per cent. “Although the UK economy was in a more resilient shape than expected in February, with growth coming in at 0.5 per cent, there is real concern that the UK will be hit hard by the repercussions of the Middle East conflict. “Company insolvencies in March have already jumped markedly compared to last year, and profit warnings are coming thick and fast.” She added that companies are set to be hit by the “triple whammy” of higher energy bills, suppliers passing on higher costs, and consumers “tightening their belts”. “Plus, there’s huge uncertainty ahead about where interest rates could go, with hopes for rate cuts replaced by expectations of a rate hike instead this year,” she added.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves. Picture: Getty