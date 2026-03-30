Millions of Brits are facing a series of eye-watering price rises in April, even before the impact of the Iran war is taken into account - with mortgages, bills, council tax and food costs all set to rise, as well as the cost of fuel.

The Chancellor Rachel Reeves is faced with the challenge of rises to food prices and fuel costs thanks to the war in Iran. Picture: Getty/HM Treasury

By Asher McShane

Millions of Brits are facing a series of eye-watering price rises in April, even before the impact of the Iran war is taken into account.

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Many essentials are increasing in price including council tax, and water bills. The Middle East conflict is also pushing up mortgage rates, fuel prices and energy bills and is likely to soon begin impacting the cost of food. One of the immediate cost impacts of the war in Britain has been the rising cost of fuel at the pumps, with petrol jumping above 150p a litre last week for the first time in almost two years. The Isle of Man ran out of diesel yesterday - with deliveries due to arrive tomorrow. Diesel rationing was put in place at multiple petrol stations across the island. Drivers across the self-governing Crown Dependency reported that all garages have run out of diesel. One fuel station operator said they believed there was no diesel left anywhere on the island as of this morning. Petrol prices have gone up by around 17p a litre since the start of the war and diesel prices have gone up by more than 34p. Most households in England and Wales will see an increase of about 5% on their council tax bills, while in Scotland rates will go up anywhere between 4% to 10%.

Read more: Trump plans to 'take the oil in Iran' as Starmer holds crisis talks on fuel Read more: Tony Blair says left's 'unholy alliance with Islamists' is endangering UK Water bills will go up by an average of £33 per household in England. Broadband and phone bills are going to increase, as well as the cost of a TV licence - which is rising by £5.50 from April. From April 1, most drivers will also have to pay more for their car tax - and the long-running exemption for electric cars comes to an end. Sir Keir Starmer is meeting business leaders including fuel bosses at Downing Street today to address the impact of the Iran war.

Rachel Reeves is being urged to do more to help hard-pressed Brits. Picture: Alamy

He will meet senior representatives from the energy, shipping and financial services industries amid warnings the UK could suffer serious economic damage as a result of the conflict. Food prices are expected to rise as well due to the war, due to the availability of fertiliser. Synthetic fertiliser is created using natural gas. The raw material of industrial fertiliser is processed ammonia or ammonia nitrate. As much as 30% of global supply passes through the Gulf and the closure of the Strait of Hormuz is causing prices to increase.

British shoppers are facing the prospect of rising prices. Picture: Alamy