Iran is offering to end its chokehold on the Strait of Hormuz without a nuclear deal as oil prices hit a near three-week high.

Iran's foreign minister visited Russia last week as an opportunity to consult Moscow on the war against Israel and the US.

Iran wants the US to end the blockade of the Strait as part of the peace process - but has failed to mention its nuclear capability in the proposal.

Proposals have been passed to the United States by Pakistan on the condition of anonymity and closed-door negotiations.

Questions remain whether President Donald Trump will agree to the deal as he wanted Iran to end its atomic program.

"We have all the cards. If they want to talk, they can come to us, or they can call us," Mr Trump told the Fox News Channel.

Ceasefire talks appeared increasingly fragile, as Mr Trump declared over the weekend that envoys from Washington would no longer be travelling to Islamabad in Pakistan because of a lack of progress with Iran.

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