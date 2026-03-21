Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has denied the UK is being dragged into the war with Iran - despite an attack on the joint UK-US military base Diego Garcia on Friday night.

Yvette Cooper has insisted there is no change in the UK's position following an attack on Diego Garcia . Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

Yvette Cooper has denied the UK is being dragged into the war with Iran - despite an attack on Diego Garcia on Friday night.

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Iran fired two ballistic missiles at the joint UK-US military base in the Chagos Islands according to reports. It came within hours of the UK granting America access to its bases for "collective self-defence". On Saturday morning, the Foreign Secretary has insisted the UK's position hasn't changed despite the attack. She said: "As the Prime Minister has made clear, we will provide defensive support against these reckless Iranian threats, but we have not been and we continue not to be involved in offensive action. She reiterated the Prime Minister wanted to see the "swiftest possible resolution".

'Different view from the US' When quizzed on whether the attack had any bearing on the government's decision yesterday, Ms Cooper replied saying that UK has taken a "different view" to the US. She went on: "Well, our approach to this conflict has been the same throughout. "We were not and continue not to be involved in offensive action. And we've taken a different view from the US and Israel on this. But we are supporting defensive action to support our interests, in the UK national interest. "That includes recognising Iran's escalating threats to international shipping, as well as their threats to our Gulf partners, none of whom were involved in the initial strikes as well."

Diego Garcia, largest island of the Chagos Archipelago. Picture: Alamy

Read more: UK blasts Iran's 'reckless' ballistic missile attack on Diego Garcia - as US deploys 'bunker busters' on nuclear enrichment site Read more: Trump considering 'winding down' Iran war – despite sending 2,500 more Marines to the Middle East Reports suggest that neither of the two missiles hit their intended target, with one brought down by a US warship’s SM-3 interceptor, and the other failing mid-flight on Friday morning. Donald Trump said on Friday that the UK should have acted "a lot faster" in allowing the US to use its bases in the region. It comes as the United States claimed that Iran's ability to threaten ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz have been "degraded" after an underground facility used to store cruise missiles was bombed earlier this week.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Picture: Getty

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s foreign minister, warned the Prime Minister that he was “putting British lives at risk” by allowing the US to use UK bases in the region. He told Yvette Cooper that the UK's decision to allow the US to use its bases for "defence" purposes equated to "participation in aggression”, outlining that Iran has a right to self-defence.

US President Donald Trump had previously announced he was 'winding down' action in the region - hours after confirming he was weighing up the idea of sending more than 2,500 US troops to the Middle East. Taking to X, Abbas Araghchi claimed Iran would “exercise its right to self-defence”. “Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-US war of choice on Iran.“Ignoring his own People, Mr Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran. Adding: "Iran will exercise its right to self-defence.”

RAF Akrotiri will not be used by the US to target Iranian missile sites. Picture: Alamy