The Iran war has sparked a dire forecast for the UK's economy. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

The economic fallout from the Iran war will hit the UK the hardest out of all the world's advanced economies, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned.

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Economic growth forecasts for the UK for the next two years have been slashed and inflation will be higher than previously expected, the IMF has forecast. Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the war “will come at a cost to the UK” following the IMF’s dire outlook for Britain. The influential financial body said today that a global recession could be a “close call” in a severe scenario, which would see further turmoil linked to the conflict.

At least four Iran-linked ships have crossed the Strait of Hormuz despite a blockade by Trump. Picture: getty

The IMF laid out its first set of forecasts since the global economy was rocked by the conflict between US-Israeli and Iranian forces since the end of February. Oil and gas prices have surged higher in the following weeks, with energy production and transporting impacted by attacks on facilities and the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz. The UK's downgrade of half a percentage point is the largest of the world's advanced economies. In its latest economic outlook, the IMF said UK economic growth will be weaker than previously expected as a result. It said UK gross domestic product (GDP) is set to grow by 0.8% in 2026, with this improving to 1.3% in 2027. However, as recently as January, the IMF had predicted 1.3% growth in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027. Read more: China beats Trump's blockade as tanker passes through Strait of Hormuz - as JD Vance accuses Iran of 'economic terrorism'

Iran's state media has estimated the cost of war damage at $270bn so far. Picture: getty

The UK economy grew by 1.4% last year after being recently revised higher by the Office for National Statistics. Forecasts also showed that UK inflation – which reflects the increase in the price of goods and services – is expected to average 3.2% this year and 2.4% next year. Previous forecasts had pointed towards 2.5% inflation for 2026, indicating that it would drop to the 2% target level in 2027. Experts expect higher energy prices, more expensive fuel and increased food inflation to contribute to elevated inflation following the conflict.

Washington's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has throttled global trade. Picture: getty