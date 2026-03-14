Abbas Araghchi denied suggestions he had threatened the US with the ability to make nuclear bombs

Abbas Araghchi also spelled Araqchi, hit back at the US' version of peace talks before the war broke out. Picture: Alamy

By Alex Storey

Iran's Foreign Minister has denied rumours he threatened the US with nuclear weapons and suggested its negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had a "lack of enough knowledge" during the final round of peace talks before the war broke out.

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Abbas Araghchi reportedly "shouted" at Donald Trump's special envoy Witkoff and senior adviser Kushner during a meeting held on February 26, two days before the Middle East war broke out. According to NCB News, the pair briefed the President afterwards, who was said to be "nonplussed" at the fallout from the meeting. The US claimed that the Iranian diplomat threatened his country had an "inalienable right" to uranium enrichment, which prompted Witkoff to respond by saying the US has an "inalienable right" to stop them. Read more: Trump calls on UK and others to send warships to Strait of Hormuz Read more: Iran strikes critical UAE port and threatens to abduct US military staff after Trump targets Kharg Island

White House Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff attended the peace talks with Jared Kushner. Picture: Alamy

But hitting back at the suggestions, Araghchi said the US fabricated the claims to "justify an unjustifiable act of aggression" and to "make some excuses for themselves." It comes as the war passed its fortnight mark on Saturday, with Trump threatening to "bomb the hell" out of Iran's shoreline." Speaking to American channel MS Now, the Iranian minister said: "I don't know what they have conveyed to their boss. "What I know is that on the 26th of February when we met in Geneva, we were able to make a good progress as (the) Omani Foreign Minister, the intermediator, said it was a significant progress. "I do understand why they (Witkoff and Kushner) are saying those things. They want to justify an unjustifiable act of aggression. "They are trying to make some excuses for themselves. I never said that we are going to make bombs. "I said that we have 440 kilos of 60 per cent enriched material, and that was not a secret. That is what is mentioned in the reports of the IAEA.

"So I said that, look, this is mentioned in the report. This if enriched more, can be good enough for ten bombs, as your own experts claims, so we are ready to give them up and to give them away. "You are ready to dilute them, to down blend them into lower degrees and by saying that, I wanted to say that the concession that we are going, that we are making is really big. "But how they have interpreted that, I don't know. Maybe because the lack of enough knowledge, maybe because of, you know, their intentions to justify the act of which cannot be justified. "I hope that the true story of what happened on the 26th of February in Geneva would, would become, you know, known to the people soon." Araghchi also gave an update on Iran's new Supreme Leader Mojtabi Khamenei, after days of uncertainty on his condition.