Iran and the US have received a two-tier plan to end the war, a source familiar with the proposals has told Reuters.

The plan involves an initial ceasefire before reaching a final agreement to end the war.

The developments come after Iran warned of "much more devastating" retaliation if the US and Israel were to strike civilian targets, state media has reported.

Writing on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump warned that he will soon target power plants and bridges.

He said: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!

"Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy b******* or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."

Trump has said his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is Tuesday evening.

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