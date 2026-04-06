Iran and US 'receive two-tier ceasefire plan' after days of escalation threats
Reports have suggested the US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire.
Iran and the US have received a two-tier plan to end the war, a source familiar with the proposals has told Reuters.
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The plan involves an initial ceasefire before reaching a final agreement to end the war.
The developments come after Iran warned of "much more devastating" retaliation if the US and Israel were to strike civilian targets, state media has reported.
Writing on Truth Social on Sunday, Trump warned that he will soon target power plants and bridges.
He said: "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!
"Open the F***in’ Strait, you crazy b******* or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP."
Trump has said his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz or face attacks on critical infrastructure is Tuesday evening.
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Despite the ongoing threats of escalation, reports suggest the US, Iran and a group of regional mediators are discussing the terms for a potential 45-day ceasefire that could lead to the end of the war.
The mediators are discussing the terms of a two-phased deal, Axios reported on Sunday, citing four US, Israeli and regional sources with knowledge of the talks.
The reports added that the first phase would be a potential 45-day ceasefire during which a permanent end to the war would be negotiated.
Trump's Easter Sunday rant has drarn cticicism in the US, as Marjorie Taylor Greene, a former staunch ally turned critic, said everyone in the Trump administration who claims to be a Christian needs to “beg forgiveness from God” and intervene in the president’s “madness”.
In a lengthy post on X, the former Republican congresswoman wrote: “I know all of you and him and he has gone insane, and all of you are complicit. I’m not defending Iran but let’s be honest about all of this.”
“This NOT what we promised the American people when they overwhelmingly voted in 2024, I know, I was there more than most,” Greene wrote on Sunday. “This is not making America great again, this is evil.”