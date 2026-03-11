Iran’s participation has been put in doubt by joint US-Israeli attacks.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump during the FIFA World Cup 2026 official draw at John F. Kennedy Center. Picture: Getty

By Ella Bennett

Iran will be able to play in the United States during the 2026 World Cup despite the outbreak of fighting between the two countries, FIFA’s president said.

Gianni Infantino said on Tuesday that he met with US President Donald Trump to discuss preparations for the upcoming tournament. Iran's participation has been put in doubt by joint US-Israeli attacks, which killed the country's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iran responded by attacking US military bases in the Middle East. "We also spoke about the current situation in Iran, and the fact that the Iranian team has qualified to participate in the FIFA World Cup 2026," he wrote in a statement posted to Instagram. "During the discussions, President Trump reiterated that the Iranian team is, of course, welcome to compete in the tournament in the United States."

Iran have been drawn in Group G of the tournament and are scheduled to play three matches in the United States. He added: “We all need an event like the FIFA World Cup to bring people together now more than ever, and I sincerely thank the President of the United States for his support, as it shows once again that Football Unites the World.” The World Cup takes place across the US, Canada and Mexico in June and July.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on August 22, 2025. Picture: Getty

Iran are due to face New Zealand and Belgium in Los Angeles on June 15 and 21 and Egypt in Seattle on June 26. It comes days after Iran’s football team cast doubt on the national team’s participation in the tournament. According to multiple outlets, Iran football federation president Mehdi Taj told sports news portal Varzesh3 in early March: “What is certain is that after these attacks, it’s hard to look at the World Cup with hope.”

Members of the Iranian community in Australia block the path of a departing bus transporting members of the Iranian Women's Asia Cup football team to the airport. Picture: Getty