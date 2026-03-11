Iranian football squad member 'changes mind' on Australia asylum claim as six remain
The rest of the team left Australia on Tuesday and will travel back to Iran via Turkey where they are expected to get a bus
A member of the Iranian women's football team "changed her mind" on staying in Australia and has decided to return home.
A total of seven players had been granted asylum by the Australian Government following the conclusion of the Asia Cup, with the rest of the group due to depart the country on Wednesday.
But home affairs minister Tony Burke confirmed one of the women had changed her mind and decided to fly home to Iran instead.
As she contacted the Iranian embassy to be collected from their hotel, a subsequent operation was launched to move the other women, as Iranian officials then knew where they were staying.
Mr Burke said: "I immediately gave the instruction for people to be moved, and that's been dealt with immediately."
On Monday it was confirmed that five players had been granted asylum, before Mr Burke said on Tuesday evening that two more, believed to be a player and a support staff member, had accepted the offer of a humanitarian visa in Brisbane, before the team flew to Sydney.
It is not apparent if the player or support staff member was the one who then changed their mind.
The minister added: "In Australia, people are able to change their mind, people are able to travel. So we respect the context in which has made that decision.
"Unfortunately, in making that decision, she had been advised by her teammates and coach to contact the Iranian embassy and get collected.
"My officials made sure that this was her decision, and every question you’d want asked, was asked. As a result of that, it meant that the Iranian embassy now knew the location of where everybody was.
"I immediately gave the instruction for people to be moved and that’s been dealt with immediately."
Supporters at Sydney airport had reportedly been frantically trying to pass on a message from the family of one of the players saying they wanted her to stay in Australia.
Australian Iranian Patriots Association co-founder Minoo Toussi told reporters: "Her mum just called us right before and asked us to keep her here.
"She doesn't want to go. But as much as I know Australian government and AFP, they are responsible to create a safe environment for these girls and also to prevent the returns, because they are under pressure."
It comes after there were scenes of chaos on Monday night after dozens of protesters tried to block the Iranian women's football team bus from leaving their hotel in Brisbane.
Dramatic pictures showed a man lying on the road in front of the coach while clutching his dog, alongside other protesters who are trying to prevent the team from returning home.
Widespread worry was spread on Sunday evening after one player appeared to sign an SOS distress signal from her seat on the team bus while leaving a stadium following their final match against the Philippines.
The woman tucked her thumb into the palm of her hand and folded her fingers down over it, which is the globally recognised sign that someone is pleading for help.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese previously encouraged further team members to seek asylum in the country if they wished.