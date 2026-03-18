Members of the Iranian women's football team have returned hone. Picture: Getty

By StephenRigley

Iran's national women's football team has returned to the Islamic Republic after several of the players sought asylum in Australia.

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Iranian media shared footage of the players entering Iran after landing in Turkey and taking a bus to the border. They were greeted by some officials at the border. Two Iranian female players, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, chose to remain in Australia and have been training with the Brisbane Roar club.

. Two Iranian female players, Fatemeh Pasandideh and Atefeh Ramezanisadeh, chose to remain in Australia and have been training with the Brisbane Roar club. Picture: Getty

Read More: Iranian women's football team captain becomes latest squad member set to return home after changing mind on Australia asylum deal Read More: Three more female Iranian footballers change their minds on asylum in Australia Others who initially sought asylum after the team was knocked out of the Women's Asian Cup later changed their minds and said they would return to Iran. Iran's squad arrived in Australia for the tournament shortly before the Iran war began on February 28.