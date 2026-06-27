The Iranian team might still progress to the last-32 as a third-place qualifier, as the US launches a new wave of strikes over an alleged drone attack in the Strait of Hormuz.

The Iranian team's potential progression to the knockout stages was not helped by a disappointing 1-1 draw to Egypt on Friday night.

Shojae Khalilzadeh’s stoppage-time winner for Iran was overruled for offside, leaving the side with a nervy wait to see if the remaining group stage results fall in their favour.

The news comes as the United States carried out strikes on Iranian targets for the first time since a ceasefire agreement was signed between Washington and Tehran.

The strikes came after the US accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.

US Central Command said it launched what it described as a “powerful response” against Iranian missile and drone storage sites, as well as coastal radar positions.

Read more: US launches new strikes on Iran after accusing Tehran of breaking ceasefire with drone hit on tanker

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