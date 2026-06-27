Iran's last-32 World Cup dream remains possible, as US resume strikes on Tehran
The strikes came after the US accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday
The Iranian team might still progress to the last-32 as a third-place qualifier, as the US launches a new wave of strikes over an alleged drone attack in the Strait of Hormuz.
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The Iranian team's potential progression to the knockout stages was not helped by a disappointing 1-1 draw to Egypt on Friday night.
Shojae Khalilzadeh’s stoppage-time winner for Iran was overruled for offside, leaving the side with a nervy wait to see if the remaining group stage results fall in their favour.
The news comes as the United States carried out strikes on Iranian targets for the first time since a ceasefire agreement was signed between Washington and Tehran.
The strikes came after the US accused Iran of carrying out a drone attack on a commercial vessel in the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday.
US Central Command said it launched what it described as a “powerful response” against Iranian missile and drone storage sites, as well as coastal radar positions.
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Washington said the ship, the M/V Ever Lovely, was hit by a one-way attack drone on Thursday, describing it as “unwarranted aggression” and a clear breach of the ceasefire.
No casualties were reported following the attack.
President Donald Trump earlier described the reported drone strike as a “foolish violation” of the truce.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said a response to the attack will be "swift and decisive," according to Iran's State TV.
The latest escalation has cast fresh doubt over the interim peace deal agreed between the US and Iran on 17 June.
Under the 14-point memorandum of understanding, both sides had agreed to end hostilities, with Iran also expected to use its “best efforts” to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels through the strait for 60 days.
The news comes amid a difficult World Cup campaign for the Iranians.
The national team have been training in Mexico, and were only allowed to enter the United States for 24 hours before their first two matches - a restriction the team were planning to lodge an official complaint with Fifa about.
They were granted an extended visit of 48 hours ahead of their fixture against Egypt on Friday.
In early June, 15 members of the team were also denied entry to the US, with Iran accusing the host nation of denying visas to "integral" members of its backroom staff - despite Washington confirmed Iranian players had been given permission to travel to the World Cup.
Iranian head coach Amir Ghalenoei said the nation are the "most oppressed" team at the tournament.