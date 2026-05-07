Iran accused the United States of violating a ceasefire by targeting two ships at the Strait of Hormuz and attacking civilian areas, the country's top joint military command said early on Friday.

The US targeted "an Iranian oil tanker travelling from Iran's coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz near the Emirati port of Fujairah," a spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by state media.

"At the same time, with the cooperation of some regional countries, they carried out air attacks on civilian areas along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island."

The US military says it intercepted Iranian attacks and responded with self-defence strikes.

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