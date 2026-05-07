Iranian military accuses US of ceasefire violation as explosions heard in Strait of Hormuz
The US military said it has conducted defensive action.
Iran accused the United States of violating a ceasefire by targeting two ships at the Strait of Hormuz and attacking civilian areas, the country's top joint military command said early on Friday.
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The US targeted "an Iranian oil tanker travelling from Iran's coastal waters near Jask toward the Strait of Hormuz, as well as another vessel entering the Strait of Hormuz near the Emirati port of Fujairah," a spokesperson for Iran's Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters said in a statement carried by state media.
"At the same time, with the cooperation of some regional countries, they carried out air attacks on civilian areas along the coasts of Bandar Khamir, Sirik, and Qeshm Island."
The US military says it intercepted Iranian attacks and responded with self-defence strikes.
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US Central Command shared a statement on X saying: "U.S. forces intercepted unprovoked Iranian attacks and responded with self-defense strikes as U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers transited the Strait of Hormuz to the Gulf of Oman, May 7.
"Iranian forces launched multiple missiles, drones and small boats as USS Truxtun (DDG 103), USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), and USS Mason (DDG 87) transited the international sea passage. No U.S. assets were struck.
"U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) eliminated inbound threats and targeted Iranian military facilities responsible for attacking U.S. forces including missile and drone launch sites; command and control locations; and intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance nodes.
"CENTCOM does not seek escalation but remains positioned and ready to protect American forces."