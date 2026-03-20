An Iranian man has been arrested after attempting to enter a British nuclear missile base.

Read more: US deploys jets and helicopters to strike Iranian vessels in latest attempt to reopen Strait of Hormuz

They were then arrested for “acting suspiciously in the vicinity”.

The pair were in a vehicle when they approached the gate at the base, but without the correct passes to enter, they were both turned away.

A 34-year-old Iranian man and a 31-year-old woman were arrested by armed police outside HM Naval Base Clyde, in Faslane, on Thursday.

HMNB Clyde is home to Britain's nuclear submarines that are armed with Trident missiles.

Four Trident-armed ballistic missile submarines are held there, as well as seven Astute-class nuclear-powered attack submarines.

The Royal Navy said the pair “unsuccessfully attempted to enter HM Naval Base Clyde on Thursday 19 March”.

“As the matter is subject to an ongoing investigation, we will not comment further.”

No further details on the suspicious behaviour have been shared, however, they did not manage to enter the facility.

An investigation is ongoing with both Police Scotland and Ministry of Defence police are involved.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 5pm on Thursday, 19 March, 2026, we were made aware of two people attempting to enter HM Naval Base Clyde.

“A 34-year-old man and 31-year-old woman have been arrested in connection and enquiries are ongoing.”

It comes as two alleged spies for Iran are accused of carrying out “hostile” surveillance on London’s Jewish community, including at a college and Britain’s oldest synagogue.

Nematollah Shahsavani, 40, and Alireza Farasati, 22, are accused of engaging in conduct likely to assist a foreign intelligence service between July 9 and August 15 last year.

It is said Shahsavani identified “targets” for surveillance, including the Israeli embassy and consulate in London, the JW3 community centre in Finchley Road, north London, and the Bevis Marks Synagogue in Aldgate, in the City of London, which is Britain’s oldest synagogue.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court was told on Thursday that a woman living in the UK who has been accused of being a Mossad agent is also alleged to have been targeted.

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