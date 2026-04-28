The post has been viewed thousands of times and has received almost 400 heart reactions, 28 thumbs up, and 27 prayer emoji reactions

Anti-Iranian regime protesters wave the Iranian flag before the 1979 revolution with the Lion and Sun emblems during a gathering outside the Iranian Embassy, central London, on January 9, 2026. Picture: HENRY NICHOLLS / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

The Iranian Embassy in the UK is recruiting expats to "surrender to killing" by joining its Sacrifice for the Homeland campaign.

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The embassy posted the call to "proud compatriots" living in the UK on its official Telegram account in Farsi on April 15. In it, they urge the Iranian diaspora to "surrender to killing rather than handing over the country to the enemy" and to add "another golden leaf to the book of honours". The post has been viewed thousands of times and has received almost 400 heart reactions, 28 thumbs up, and 27 prayer emoji reactions at the time of publishing. The entire message reads: "To the knowledge of our proud compatriots living in the UK, in line with the objective realization of the national will and desire for the people's defense of the homeland, the possibility of registering for the 'Sacrifice for the Homeland Campaign' has been provided within the framework of the 'Mikhak System' to display a manifestation of national empathy, loyalty, and zeal in an integrated format." Read more: Charles’s message of unity: King aims to strengthen ties to US in speech to Congress as he calls for ‘renewal’ of the special relationship Read more: Starmer's day of reckoning: PM pleads with backbenchers to vote against 'baseless' sleaze probe

Iranian anti-government demonstrators and supporters of exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi hold placards during a march from the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Whitehall. Picture: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

"All the sons of Rashid and Boroumand Iran are hereby invited to add another golden leaf to the book of honors of this ancient land by consciously attending and registering for this campaign and showing that their hearts are tied to the honor and pride of the homeland. "Undoubtedly, the harmony of hearts that love Iran will guarantee the stability, prosperity, and prosperity of the future of this land. "Let us all surrender to killing rather than handing over the country to the enemy." Expats are then directed to a link where they can sign up via the Iranian government's digital platform. It comes as a group believed to be connected to Iran has claimed responsibility for several arson attacks at Jewish sites across London in recent weeks.

An Iranian holds a placard as anti-government demonstrators and supporters of exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi rally outside the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Picture: Dinendra Haria/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images