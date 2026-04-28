Iranian embassy calls on expats in UK to 'sacrifice' their lives 'for the homeland' in new campaign
The post has been viewed thousands of times and has received almost 400 heart reactions, 28 thumbs up, and 27 prayer emoji reactions
The Iranian Embassy in the UK is recruiting expats to "surrender to killing" by joining its Sacrifice for the Homeland campaign.
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The embassy posted the call to "proud compatriots" living in the UK on its official Telegram account in Farsi on April 15.
In it, they urge the Iranian diaspora to "surrender to killing rather than handing over the country to the enemy" and to add "another golden leaf to the book of honours".
The post has been viewed thousands of times and has received almost 400 heart reactions, 28 thumbs up, and 27 prayer emoji reactions at the time of publishing.
The entire message reads: "To the knowledge of our proud compatriots living in the UK, in line with the objective realization of the national will and desire for the people's defense of the homeland, the possibility of registering for the 'Sacrifice for the Homeland Campaign' has been provided within the framework of the 'Mikhak System' to display a manifestation of national empathy, loyalty, and zeal in an integrated format."
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"All the sons of Rashid and Boroumand Iran are hereby invited to add another golden leaf to the book of honors of this ancient land by consciously attending and registering for this campaign and showing that their hearts are tied to the honor and pride of the homeland.
"Undoubtedly, the harmony of hearts that love Iran will guarantee the stability, prosperity, and prosperity of the future of this land.
"Let us all surrender to killing rather than handing over the country to the enemy."
Expats are then directed to a link where they can sign up via the Iranian government's digital platform.
It comes as a group believed to be connected to Iran has claimed responsibility for several arson attacks at Jewish sites across London in recent weeks.
Counter Terrorism Police has also confirmed that it is investigating whether the regime is using criminal proxies in the UK to carry out attacks for cash.
A spokesperson for the Iranian Embassy said via a statement: "Iranians around the world have always cared deeply about their homeland and the protection of its territorial integrity, and they always will.
"The 'Jan Fada' platform is intended for all Iranians who wish to support and defend their country, and it does not promote any form of hostility.
"Any claims or assumptions to the contrary are simply unfounded. Such biased judgments are made hastily and without proper understanding."
A government spokesperson said: "We take the safety of the public incredibly seriously and investigate all allegations of threat thoroughly.
"We are clear-eyed about the threats posed by Iran, and our first priority is protecting British interests and British lives both in the UK and overseas.
"Work is well underway to bring forward proscription-like powers to clamp down on malign state activity."