Video aired on Iranian state TV in the early hours of Thursday appears to show armed soldiers seizing two container ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran has accused the ships of operating without permits and tampering with navigation systems.

The container ships have been identified as MSC Francesca and Epaminondas by their shapes, colours, and vessel types, which match the file imagery of the vessels. Ship-tracking data confirmed the positions of the container ships.

Iran's tightening of its hold on the strategic Strait of Hormuz by seizing two ships comes as the White House insists Donald Trump is holding all the cards.

While the US president extended the fragile truce to enable Tehran to come up with a “unified” proposal, he has maintained the naval blockade of the country’s ports.

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