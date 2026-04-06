Israel claims responsibility for the killing of spy chief Majid Khademi

The US and Israel have 'eliminated' Iran's Spy chief. Picture: Getty, Khamenei.ir

By LBC Staff

Iran has confirmed that Majid Khademi, head of the intelligence organisation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has been killed by a joint US-Israeli strike.

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Israel has claimed responsibility for Khademi’s death, and the Iranian media has attributed it to a “terrorist attack by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy”. Khademi has become the latest key figure from the Iranian leadership to be confirmed killed by such strikes since they began on 28 February. Khademi spent decades in intelligence and counter-espionage roles before his predecessor, Mohammad Kazemi, was killed in 2025 in Israeli air strikes. Read more: How the dramatic rescue of US airman unfolded in remote part of Iran Read more: Iran and US 'receive two-tier ceasefire plan' after days of escalation threats

Other senior figures killed in strikes since then include security chief Ali Larijani and the Guards' commander-in-chief Mohammad Pakpour. . Picture: Getty

Khademi headed the Guards' Intelligence Protection Organisation before his appointment to spy chief, charged with internal surveillance and counter-intelligence. He also held senior roles in Iran’s defence ministry. It comes after Iran's leadership accused Donald Trunp of "madness" after the US President appeared to set a new deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.