Iranian spy chief 'eliminated' by US-Israeli strike as Tehran accuses Trump of 'madness' after infrastructure threats
Israel claims responsibility for the killing of spy chief Majid Khademi
Iran has confirmed that Majid Khademi, head of the intelligence organisation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, has been killed by a joint US-Israeli strike.
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Israel has claimed responsibility for Khademi’s death, and the Iranian media has attributed it to a “terrorist attack by the American-Zionist (Israeli) enemy”.
Khademi has become the latest key figure from the Iranian leadership to be confirmed killed by such strikes since they began on 28 February.
Khademi spent decades in intelligence and counter-espionage roles before his predecessor, Mohammad Kazemi, was killed in 2025 in Israeli air strikes.
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Khademi headed the Guards' Intelligence Protection Organisation before his appointment to spy chief, charged with internal surveillance and counter-intelligence.
He also held senior roles in Iran’s defence ministry.
It comes after Iran's leadership accused Donald Trunp of "madness" after the US President appeared to set a new deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.
Trump threatened that "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!!" if they did not reopen the Strait by 20:00 ET on Tuesday.
Iran responded by warning of a "much more devastating" retaliation.
"An attack with bunker-buster bombs on Sharif University is a symbol of Trump's madness and ignorance," Iran's vice presidentMohammad Reza Aref said, quoted by the Iranian state Fars news agency.
"He does not understand that Iran's knowledge is not in concrete to be destroyed by bombs; the real bunker is the will of our professors and elites.
"No brutality in history has been able to take knowledge from Iranians.
"Knowledge has roots in our soul, and this bunker is not collapsible."
On Monday, Israel hit a major petrochemical facility in Iran, depsite Trump suggesting there is a pause on attacks on civilian infrastructure.
"The IDF has now strongly attacked the largest petrochemical facility in Iran located in [Asaluyeh]," Israel Katz, the country's defence minister said.
"Now the two facilities, which together are responsible for about 85% of Iran's petrochemical exports - have been taken out of service and are not functioning," the statement from Katz added.
"This is a severe economic blow worth tens of billions of dollars to the Iranian regime. The petrochemical industry is a major engine in financing the activities of the Revolutionary Guards and in building Iran's military power."