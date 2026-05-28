Iranian man critically injured after being hit by car in Golders Green
A 41-year-old Iranian national was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A man is in a life-threatening condition after a collision in London’s north west.
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Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian along Golders Green Road after 8.20pm on Wednesday.
A 41-year-old Iranian national was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as terrorism and is instead under investigation by the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.
A 39-year-old Iraqi national was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a drug sample, police said.
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He remains in custody.
Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams said: “We know that this incident will cause significant concerns in the local community and residents can expect a continued police presence throughout the night.
“Detectives are working to quickly establish the circumstances and I would urge anyone with information to get in touch with us.
“We are aware of videos circulating on social media appearing to show the collision and those involved. We would discourage the public from sharing both due to the graphic nature of the footage and to protect the integrity of the investigation.”
Volunteer Jewish security group Shomrim confirmed it had responded to the incident alongside police.
“At this stage, the incident is being treated as a road traffic collision and has not been classified as an antisemitic incident by the Metropolitan Police,” the group said in a post on X.