A man is in a life-threatening condition after a collision in London’s north west.

Emergency services were called to reports of a crash involving a car and a pedestrian along Golders Green Road after 8.20pm on Wednesday.

A 41-year-old Iranian national was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The Metropolitan Police confirmed the incident is not being treated as terrorism and is instead under investigation by the force’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit.

A 39-year-old Iraqi national was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to provide a drug sample, police said.

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