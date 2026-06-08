Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has warned that the country will respond "forcefully" if strikes from Tehran resume

The Israeli PM was urged by the President Donald Trump to cease hostilities in southern Lebanon. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Israel and Iran have paused missile strikes after a night of attacks - the first since the ceasefire between the two nations was agreed in April.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israeli will stop strikes on Iran "for now" but has warned that the country will respond "forcefully" if attacks restart. Israel's Prime Minister announced that the "fire is contained" in a televised address after a previous announcement from Tehran that the country would stop attacks on Israel. This followed hostilities from both sides after Israel's Defence Forces launched strikes on southern Lebanon, leading to calls from US President Donald Trump for both sides to stop "shooting". Images emerging from both nations show the extent of the damage following the missile attacks, with a senior Israeli official insisting that if Hezbollah attacks Israeli towns, the IDF will retaliate with attacks on southern Beirut. Read more: Israel returns fire with strikes on targets in Iran - despite Trump warning 'I call the shots' Read more: Trump weighs up plans to 'buy Chagos Islands' which could see US bypass UK to access to Diego Garcia base

It comes as Iran's president insisted: 'We've neither abandoned the field nor the negotiating table' The pause in airstrikes comes after Donald Trump ordered Israel and Iran to 'immediately stop 'shooting' after missile strikes shook both nations overnight. In a post on Truth Social, the US president says Israel and Iran "must immediately stop 'shooting'". It comes as Sir Keir Starmer said it was “really important that all parties get back to a ceasefire” in the Middle East after Iran and Israel exchanged missile attacks and air strikes. The warning from Trump came after Israel launched 'retaliatory' airstrikes against Iran early on Monday, despite earlier calls for restraint from US President Donald Trump and Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper. Sir Keir Starmer insisted he was "deeply concerned" by the "huge impact" of the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Trump demands Israel and Iran 'stop shooting' after nations exchange missiles. Picture: Truth Social

The Prime Minister said: “I am deeply concerned about the resumption of violence. It is really important that all parties get back to a ceasefire. “There are serious negotiations going on, towards a lasting peace. It’s really important that we give them ever chance of success because this conflict is already having a huge impact across the world, including here in the United Kingdom. “So I say to all parties, we all have a responsibility to get back to that ceasefire and it’s really important we’re very clear about that.” On Monday, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) said it had struck military targets “belonging to the Iranian terror regime” after Iran had earlier launched missiles against Israel.

Iranian missiles seen over Hebron sky following attack on Israel. Picture: Getty

Smoke rises from the Israeli settlement of Itamar in the West Bank, near Nablus, after missiles were launched from Iran toward Israel. Picture: Alamy