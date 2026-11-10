Iranian state media has named RAF Fairford, Mildenhall and Lakenheath beneath a chilling map of potential targets, as threats from Tehran reportedly prompted the US to move aircraft out of Britain.

Hardline outlet Hamshahri News published a front page last week showing a map of Europe with red pinpoints - alongside the chilling headline "we will see what happens".

Three targets in the UK were listed in Persian text under the map: RAF Fairford, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Lakenheath.

In September, Fairford fell prey to a foiled terror plot, and yesterday Mildenhall was evacuated by the US Air Force over threats from Iran. All three bases are used by the US Air Force for operations in the Middle East.

LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence over threats made against RAF Lakenheath by Iran.

The US upgraded the security posture at RAF Mildenhall and another UK base, RAF Lakenheath, to FPCON Charlie, the second-highest defensive threat level, the WSJ report said, citing a US official familiar with the matter.

This comes as a British-Iranian activist told LBC that she "expects something catastrophic to happen in the UK," adding that Iranians have been trying to warn about the threat posed by Tehran.

"If I'm honest, any type of attack is possible," she said.

She says that an attack by Iran could come as a devastating bombing, terrorism, or a cyberattack.