‘We will see what happens’: Iranian state media targets three UK airbases as US move aircraft
Three targets in the UK were listed in Persian text under the map: RAF Fairford, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Lakenheath
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Iranian state media has named RAF Fairford, Mildenhall and Lakenheath beneath a chilling map of potential targets, as threats from Tehran reportedly prompted the US to move aircraft out of Britain.
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Hardline outlet Hamshahri News published a front page last week showing a map of Europe with red pinpoints - alongside the chilling headline "we will see what happens".
Three targets in the UK were listed in Persian text under the map: RAF Fairford, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Lakenheath.
In September, Fairford fell prey to a foiled terror plot, and yesterday Mildenhall was evacuated by the US Air Force over threats from Iran. All three bases are used by the US Air Force for operations in the Middle East.
LBC has contacted the Ministry of Defence over threats made against RAF Lakenheath by Iran.
The US upgraded the security posture at RAF Mildenhall and another UK base, RAF Lakenheath, to FPCON Charlie, the second-highest defensive threat level, the WSJ report said, citing a US official familiar with the matter.
This comes as a British-Iranian activist told LBC that she "expects something catastrophic to happen in the UK," adding that Iranians have been trying to warn about the threat posed by Tehran.
"If I'm honest, any type of attack is possible," she said.
She says that an attack by Iran could come as a devastating bombing, terrorism, or a cyberattack.
"I wouldn't discount any of it because we know that the regime has legs on the ground here.
"It's not a coincidence that the security threats have increased.
"The thing is, this is going to come, and this is why the Islamic Republic cannot have a nuclear weapon."
A spokesperson for the US Air Force said: "For operational security reasons, we are unable to discuss specific force protection measures. We constantly assess a variety of factors that determine what measures are implemented or modified.
"In close partnership with our host nation allies, both RAF Mildenhall and RAF Lakenheath remain vigilant. Together, we are taking coordinated and appropriate actions to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, U.S. and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families.
"Protecting our shared community is a joint responsibility, and we encourage everyone to support this effort by reporting any unusual or suspicious activity to local authorities."
The Wall Street Journal reported that two US refuelling tankers stationed at RAF Mildenhall in Suffolk were diverted to Germany on Monday morning, while several other tankers at the base were moved to Germany and other locations later in the day, following threats from Iran.
It comes weeks after the US withdrew its bombers from RAF Fairford following a suspected Iran-related terror incident near the airbase.
On September 27, a group of men were ordered to drive vans loaded with petrol to RAF Fairford by a handler known as ‘Ali’ who police believe was working on behalf of Iran.
Mohmed Abdulkarim, 24, and Nouman Essghir, 24, have both been charged under the National Security Act 2023.
Abdulkarim, of London, is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service by acting as an “intermediary” for the handler Ali.
Essghir, also of London, has been charged with entering a prohibited place for a purpose prejudicial to the UK, relating to an alleged “reconnaissance” mission on August 22, around a month before the Fairford incident.
A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We do not routinely comment on the activity of other nations. Aircraft and other assets move regularly according to operational requirements.”
LBC has approached Counter Terror Police for comment.