Erfan Soltani, 26, was sentenced to death by hanging which is set to be carried out on Wednesday.

By Alex Storey

An Iranian clothes shop owner due to be hanged for protesting against the country's regime has not been executed today, his family say.

Erfan Soltani, 26, was the first person sentenced to death after taking part in the anti-Government protests, which have seen over 2,000 people killed. He was due to be hanged on Wednesday, but a family member has told Sky News that it will not go ahead today. However, they added that he could still face execution at any time, the relative said. Overnight on Wednesday, Mr Soltani's relatives begged for help from the US and camped outside Ghezel Hesar prison, where their relative is being detained. Read more: Fears of more executions in Iran as young shopkeeper faces death by hanging - as Trump warns of ‘very strong action’ Read more: What it's like growing up in Iran | LBC caller

Erfan Soltani.

One of his cousins, Somayeh, told CNN: "We need Trump's help by the second. I beg you, please do not let Erfan be executed, please." It comes as Iran hinted that it will fast track more executions in the coming weeks. Reacting to her cousin's scheduled execution, Somayeh said: "I was in so much shock, I cried so much. I keep feeling as if I am in a dream." She added: "He has always fought for the freedom of Iran, and today we see him standing under the gallows." On Tuesday, the US President warned Tehran it would take "very strong action" if the country began hanging protesters. The Norwegian Hengaw Organisation for Human Rights also reported that "likelihood of Soltani's execution within hours is very high." He told reporters: "I haven't heard about the hanging. If they hang them, you're going to see some things. We will take very strong action if they do such a thing."

But the Kurdish human rights organisation Hengaw has said there may be "many" more cases like Mr Soltani's. The country's judiciary, Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei, hinted there would be "fast trials and executions" for those detained. He said: "If a person burned someone, beheaded someone and set them on fire, then we must do our work quickly." Mr Soltani was sentenced to be hanged on Wednesday following his arrest during the protests in Karaj last Thursday.

The death toll is said to have risen past 2,500.

Unrest has grown in Iran As Protesters Demonstrate Over Economic Crisis.

He was tried, convicted and sentenced to death, becoming the first participant in the protests to do so. The news was condemned by human rights groups including Iran Human Rights, who have called on international support to stop the killing. They said: "His family was told that he had been sentenced to death and that the sentence is due to be carried out on 14 January."

The protests have been ongoing since late December.

Mr Trump has remained vocal on the developments in Iran and posted on Truth Social, calling to "make Iran great again.".