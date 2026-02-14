Iranian regime change is 'the best thing that could happen', says Trump
The comments come as the world's biggest warship, the USS Gerald R Ford, is relocated from the Caribbean to the Middle East
Donald Trump has given one of his clearest endorsements for regime change in administration in Iran, calling it "the best thing that could happen."
The President, who declined to specify who he wanted to lead the country, noted there were options to consider.
"For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives," he said.
Current clerical leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is yet to respond.
The comments come as the US has sent a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East in an attempt to pressure Iran into a nuclear deal.
The USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest warship, is set to relocate from the Caribbean "very soon", according to Trump.
It is understood that the American vessel the USS Abraham Lincoln is already stationed in the Middle East.
It was stationed in the region in January following US threats to strike Iran over a crackdown on mass protests in the country.
Thousands of people were killed in the uprisings, which were credited as the most dramatic in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution - which saw the introduction of a clerical system led by a Supreme leader.
Trump has threatened to strike Iran if no agreement on nuclear weapons can be agreed between the two nations.
Despite his threats, Trump has reportedly assured US ally, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, that talks with Tehran would continue.
Speaking about how to avoid an American attack, Trump said Iran should "give us a deal that they should have given us the first time."
The US has pushed for Iran to halt its uranium enrichment, while the Isreali government wants Tehran to cut its ballistic missiles programme, as well as its support for proxy groups like Hamas and Hezbollah.
Iran has so far suggested it would be open to some negotiations, but Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian warned it would "not yield to their excessive demands".
During his first term in office, President Trump withdrew the US from a nuclear deal with Iran established under Obama, and reinstated severe sanctions.
New talks began last year to reach a new deal - but were interrupted by the 12-day war between Israel and Iran.