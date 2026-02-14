The comments come as the world's biggest warship, the USS Gerald R Ford, is relocated from the Caribbean to the Middle East

President Donald Trump says a regime change in Iran is the best case scenario. Picture: Alamy

By Poppy Jacobs

Donald Trump has given one of his clearest endorsements for regime change in administration in Iran, calling it "the best thing that could happen."

The President, who declined to specify who he wanted to lead the country, noted there were options to consider. "For 47 years, they've been talking and talking and talking. In the meantime, we've lost a lot of lives," he said. Current clerical leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is yet to respond. The comments come as the US has sent a second aircraft carrier to the Middle East in an attempt to pressure Iran into a nuclear deal.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has not responded to Trump's comments. Picture: Alamy

The USS Gerald R Ford, the world's largest warship, is set to relocate from the Caribbean "very soon", according to Trump. It is understood that the American vessel the USS Abraham Lincoln is already stationed in the Middle East. It was stationed in the region in January following US threats to strike Iran over a crackdown on mass protests in the country. Thousands of people were killed in the uprisings, which were credited as the most dramatic in Iran since the 1979 Islamic Revolution - which saw the introduction of a clerical system led by a Supreme leader. Trump has threatened to strike Iran if no agreement on nuclear weapons can be agreed between the two nations.

USS Gerald R. Ford, the world's largest warship, is set to relocate "very soon" to the Middle East, according to Trump. Picture: Alamy