In politics as in life there are moments which require decisive action - times to move fast and forcefully.

This is not one of them.

The Iranian Revolution, and I think we can call it that, is turning out to be horribly bloody. That great nation's future is on a knife-edge. Between the protesters and the regime, there is no fair fight. Its grim ayatollah still controls the murderous weapons of repression. Donald Trump threatens military action. The rest of the world dithers.

But for the United States, or this country, Iran's traditional enemy, or Israel, even more so, to get involved with this home-made insurgency would make everything worse. Can you topple a regime from above, with missiles and fighter jets?

Even if the answer was yes, you certainly can't impose democracy and order like that. And I can't think of a more effective method of rallying Iranian society back towards the Ayatollah and his Islamist thugs than for Iran's old enemies to join in. It's a trap.

Iran is an ancient and proudly patriotic nation. Its people need many things, but they don't need more bombing, more killing, more humiliation.

Now, of course, deciding not to intervene carries risks as well - Most obviously, of the state repression working, and the protesters being defeated - and then arrested, tortured and hanged. This is all highly unpredictable; an even bloodier crackdown could change the moral calculation about how the outside world should react.

Meanwhile, not intervening means hanging around, shifting from foot to foot and mouthing platitudes about standing with the Iranian people.

I think we should certainly now proscribe the IRGC, or Revolutionary Guard, in this country and treat Iran as a pariah state. But after what happened in Iraq, do we really want to see western troops back in that part of the world? After Venezuela, is there really an appetite in Washington for another war?

The former French Prime Minister Dominique de Villepin has said that intervening could create "a situation of chaos that might make things worse."

Who's de Villepin? These days, nobody much, except a guy who's got this right.

