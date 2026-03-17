It comes after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a news briefing on Tuesday that Larijani had been killed

Iranian media confirmed the security chief's death on Tuesday. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Iran has officially confirmed the death of its top security chief, Ali Larijani, who was killed by Israeli forces on Monday night.

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In a statement relayed by Iran’s semi-official Mehr news, Iran's Supreme National Security Council confirmed his death and also noted that Larijani's son, Morteza, and a number of guards had "attained the exalted rank of martyrdom". The statement reads: “After a lifetime of striving for the elevation of Iran and the Islamic Revolution, he [Larijani] finally reached his long-cherished wish, answered the call of truth, and proudly attained the blessed rank of martyrdom in the service front." No additional details have been given about the circumstances of their deaths. It comes after Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said in a news briefing earlier today that Larijani and Gholam Reza Soleimani, the head of the Basij volunteer paramilitary force that Iran uses to crush civilian protests, were killed last night. Read more: Mojtaba Khamenei escaped death by seconds after he 'stepped outside' for a garden walk Read more: Iran 'negotiating' with FIFA in bid to move all World Cup games to Mexico

Iranian security chief who taunted Trump and head of brutal Basij militia killed in airstrike, Israel says. Picture: Alamy

Larijani's demise marks the killing of the most senior Iranian official by Israel since the assassination of supreme leader Ali Khamenei at the beginning of the conflict. Iran had previously dismissed reports of Larijani's death, even releasing a handwritten letter to Iranian troops after Israel asserted he had been killed in an IDF strike. Earlier, the IDF said its air force had killed Gholamreza Soleimani, a top militia commander, on Monday. Ali Larijani, the influential secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), was one of several Iranian chiefs to publicly taunt President Trump and Israel during an annual anti-Israeli Quds Day rally last week.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, participates in the Al-Quds (Jerusalem) Day rally, the most high-profile appearance by an Iranian chief since the aerial bombardent began on February 28. Picture: Alamy

Attending the rally alongside Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, Larijani had previously dismissed Israeli-US attacks on Tehran as being an act "of desperation". "These attacks are out of fear, out of desperation. One who is strong wouldn't bomb demonstrations at all. It's clear that it has failed," Ali Larijani told state TV last week. Soleimani, head of Iran's Basij unit - a paramilitary group involved in the deadly crackdown on anti-government protests, led the Revolutionary Guard-linked militia for six years. His death was confirmed by the IDF in a Telegram post and subsequent press conference on Tuesday, with Iranian media yet to confirm the death. Following reports of Larijani's death, Iran appeared to deny the report, posting a handwritten note alleged to have been written by the chief to his social media account within minutes of the press conference taking place. The note read: "On the occasion of the funeral ceremony for the valiant martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy: Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the Iranian nation, and these martyrdoms will strengthen the foundation of the Islamic Republic's Army for years to come within the structure of the armed forces."

The note read: "On the occasion of the funeral ceremony for the valiant martyrs of the Islamic Republic of Iran's Navy: Their memory will forever remain in the heart of the Iranian nation.". Picture: Social Media

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the Middle East, a drone strike on a major UAE oil terminal saw a further complex engulfed in in flames. It comes amid continued retaliatory - and often seemingly indiscriminate strikes by Iran on neighbouring Gulf states. Larijani was a key advisor of the late supreme leader Ali Khamenei, becoming one of the highest profile Iranian figures to survive the ongoing attacks by Israel and the US. Just a day earlier, Larijani had addressed Donald Trump directly on social media, writing: "While starting a war is easy, it cannot be won with a few tweets. We will not relent until making you sorry for this grave miscalculation." It comes as new details emerged of an airstrike which targeted Iran’s new supreme leader - an attack that killed both his father and wife.

Brigadier General GHOLAMREZA SOLEIMANI, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps' Basij Volunteer Forces, attends during the gathering of Basij forces in Tehran, Iran. Picture: Alamy

Audio recordings reveal Mojtaba Khamenei stepped outside for a walk in his garden when the airstrike took place. It is understood he was badly wounded in the strike, having not been seen since the attack despite a statement, reportedly written by the new leader, being read out on state television. In an update on Tuesday, Israel's Minister of Defence Israel Katz said the strike had taken place overnight.

🎥 WATCH: ~50 Israeli Air Force fighter jets dismantled Ali Khamenei’s underground military bunker beneath the Iranian regime’s leadership compound in Tehran. pic.twitter.com/Nw0tvvQMRX — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) March 6, 2026