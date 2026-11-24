The singer and four others were sentenced for “offending public decency" in the video posted online

Lawyers say the prominent singer and four members of her band and production team have been flogged after she performed without the mandatory hijab. Picture: Parastoo Ahmadi on YouTube

By Poppy Jacobs

A prominent Iranian singer and four members of her production team have been given 74 lashings after "offending public decency" by singing without a hijab, according to reports.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Parastoo Ahmadi and the four ⁠other team members - understood to be three musicians and a producer - were also handed two-year bans on artistic and musical activities and travel, according to lawyers. The group were sentenced for “offending public decency by producing and ⁠publishing obscene and ⁠immoral ​content online”, according to an Iranian news website on Monday. Read more: 26-mile traffic jam as thousands of lorries try to bring goods into Iran by land because of US naval blockade Read more: Russian drone 'intentionally' violates Polish air space during attack on Ukraine

Parastoo Ahmadi, three musicians and a producer were each given 74 lashes in the city of Qom, as well as being banned from audiovisual activities and from leaving the country for two years. Picture: Parastoo Ahmadi on YouTube

According to Norway-based human rights group Hangar, the case arose following the ​release of a ‌video on YouTube ‌in December 2024 showing Ahmadi performing. In the live-streamed clip, 29-year-old Ahmadi wore a sleeveless dress and her hair down - defying Iran's laws which ban public performances by women, and require them to wear headscarves and modest clothing. Ahmadi is captured performing alongside ‌male musicians, with the video understood to have been taken in Qom, located south of the capital of Tehran. Western governments, human rights groups and other artists have since criticised the flogging as torture and a violation of international law - accusations Iran has rejected.

Under Iranian law, which is based on the country's interpretation of Sharia, women and girls above the age of puberty must cover their hair with a hijab and wear long, loose-fitting clothing to disguise their figures. Picture: ZUMA Press, Inc./Alamy