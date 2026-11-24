Iranian singer lashed 74 times for performing without a hijab, say lawyers
The singer and four others were sentenced for “offending public decency" in the video posted online
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A prominent Iranian singer and four members of her production team have been given 74 lashings after "offending public decency" by singing without a hijab, according to reports.
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Parastoo Ahmadi and the four other team members - understood to be three musicians and a producer - were also handed two-year bans on artistic and musical activities and travel, according to lawyers.
The group were sentenced for “offending public decency by producing and publishing obscene and immoral content online”, according to an Iranian news website on Monday.
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According to Norway-based human rights group Hangar, the case arose following the release of a video on YouTube in December 2024 showing Ahmadi performing.
In the live-streamed clip, 29-year-old Ahmadi wore a sleeveless dress and her hair down - defying Iran's laws which ban public performances by women, and require them to wear headscarves and modest clothing.
Ahmadi is captured performing alongside male musicians, with the video understood to have been taken in Qom, located south of the capital of Tehran.
Western governments, human rights groups and other artists have since criticised the flogging as torture and a violation of international law - accusations Iran has rejected.
Rules requiring women to wear the hijab were a flashpoint during protests in 2022 after a Kurdish-Iranian woman, Mahsa Amini, died in custody after she was arrested for allegedly violating the dress code.
Many women burnt their headscarves or waved them in the air at the nationwide demonstrations, which triggered a huge security crackdown by the authorities that saw hundreds killed.
Rules about hair coverings have increasingly been flouted on the streets of Iran, with their enforcement also becoming more selective.
In January this year, many thousands of people were killed and tens of thousands were arrested after authorities crushed another wave of mass anti-establishment protests, this time sparked by the country's economic crisis.