The charges include offending public decency by the production and publication of “vulgar and immoral content” online

Parastoo Ahmadi has reportedly been sentenced to 74 lashes for performing in a concert livestreamed on her YouTube channel in 2024. Picture: Hosseinronaghi

By Katy Dartford

Iranian singer Parastoo Ahmadi and eight members of a production team have reportedly been sentenced to 74 lashes for performing at a concert on her YouTube channel in 2024 without a hijab.

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The criminal court of Qom province sentenced the 29-year-old to flogging, a two-year ban on leaving the country and a two-year ban on engaging in artistic activities, according to court documents. The charges include offending public decency by the production and publication of “vulgar and immoral content” online. In the video of the “Caravanserai Concert," Ms Ahmadi sang a historic patriotic anthem, ‘Az Khoon-e Javanan-e Vatan’ (‘From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland’). Read More: Ukrainian officials hand back Polish WW2 medal in protest over Zelenskyy snub Read More: Trump hails Strait of Hormuz 'win' as oil tankers 'pour' through waterway

In December 2024, the 29-year-old singer performed the patriotic song Az Khoone Javanane Vatan (From the Blood of the Youth of the Homeland) without a hijab in a livestreamed performance that went viral. Picture: Hosseinronaghi, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons

She was briefly detained along with several musicians shortly after its release before being freed. Authorities later filed a formal complaint over the video, which has since gone viral. Rights groups and lawyers who reviewed the court documents say the arrest reflects a broader effort to deter cultural dissent. The official judiciary news agency has yet to publish the ruling, according to The Guardian. Bahar Ghandehari, the director of advocacy at the US-based Center for Human Rights in Iran, said: “Ahmadi’s punishment of 74 lashes for merely singing and appearing without a hijab is yet another reminder that human rights conditions in Iran have not changed, despite the Iranian authorities’ wartime propaganda campaign aimed at improving their image.” She added that the contrast between official imagery and the prosecution of artists exposed “the gap between the regime’s propaganda and reality”. Moein Khazaeli, a human rights lawyer at Dadban, a legal counselling centre for Iranian activists, said the sentence lacked legal basis. “Singing, performing music and producing or disseminating musical works by women are not criminalised under Iranian criminal law. Consequently, such activities cannot reasonably be construed as the ‘production, distribution or publication of obscene content’,” he said. “The imposition of a flogging sentence against artists, civil society activists or other citizens is not merely a matter of domestic criminal law. It also raises serious concerns regarding states’ international obligations to prohibit torture and safeguard human dignity.“ "For this reason, numerous human rights organisations consider flogging not a legitimate form of punishment, but rather a form of torture and inhuman treatment.”

اگر بر این خشونت عریان نامی جز «جنایت علیه بشریت» بگذارید؛ اگر در میانه نبردی چنین آشکار و انکارناپذیر علیه زنان، از «صلح» سخن بگویید اما صدای قربانیان را نشنوید؛ اگر «منافع ملی» را در برابر آزادی، عدالت، کرامت انسانی و حق زندگی قرار دهید؛ و اگر خود را «ضد جنگ» بنامید اما در… pic.twitter.com/OZMlwL84lS — Fatemeh Shams (@ShazzShams) June 18, 2026