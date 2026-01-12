A textile and fashion student was shot in the head “from close range” during anti-government protests in Iran, which has seen more than 500 people killed.

She is one of the only people killed in the recent demonstrations to be named, with her identity confirmed by the Norway-based group Iran Human Rights.

Rubina Aminian, 23, was killed on Thursday after joining a protest in the capital of Tehran, having spent the day studying at Shariati College.

Activists for the organisation say eyewitnesses told Rubina's family that she was "shot from close range from behind, with the bullet striking her head".

Her family then travelled from their home in Kermanshah, western Iran, to Tehran to identify her among “the bodies of hundreds of young people”.

A source close to the family was quoted as saying: "After much struggle, Rubina’s family eventually managed to retrieve her body and return to Kermanshah.

"However, upon arrival, they found that intelligence forces had surrounded their home and that they were not allowed to bury her."

The family was "forced to bury her body along the road” between Kermanshah and nearby Kamyaran.

Rubina is one of at least 538 people have been killed by security forces in Iran during the recent demonstrations.

This toll includes 490 protesters, US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency estimates, with a further 10,600 people being arrested.

US president Donald Trump has said he is considering military action in the country, adding that Iranian leaders have contacted the US to "negotiate" after he first made the threats last week.

"They're starting to, it looks like," Trump said, when asked if Iran had crossed his "red line" of protesters being killed.

"We're looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we're looking at some very strong options. We'll make a determination."