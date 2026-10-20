Taraneh Rahimi, 21, faces the death penalty after taking part in anti-regime protests in January alongside her twin sister, Romina.

Taraneh Rahimi, 21, (left) faces the death penalty after taking part in anti-regime protests in January alongside her twin sister, Romina (right). Picture: The Rahimi Family

By Georgia Bell

At least 13 women are facing execution on political or security-related charges in Iran after they participated in protests against the Iranian regime.

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One of those women is 21-year-old Taraneh Rahimi, who faces the death penalty after taking part in anti-regime protests in January alongside her twin sister, Romina. Taraneh’s cousin, Masoud Nourmohammadi, told The Times that the women were arrested by masked men approximately two weeks after the demonstrations. Mr Nourmohammadi said they were held in solitary confinement in Isfahan for months, allegedly without access to lawyers, and he claimed they were tortured. Taraneh was sentenced to death on 31 August, while Romina was handed a 25-year prison sentence. Read more: Iranian woman, 23, sentenced to death for 'insulting the prophet' in 'blasphemous' social media post Read more: Trump accused of 'fabricating' claim he saved eight Iranian women from execution

Taraneh was sentenced to death on 31 August, while Romina was handed a 25-year prison sentence. Picture: The Rahimi Family

The Washington-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre for Human Rights in Iran claimed that at least eight women were sentenced to death in connection with January’s protests. Roya Boroumand, the group’s executive director, said their cases were being prosecuted “behind closed doors” while families and lawyers were allegedly being intimidated into silence. Taraneh and Romina were convicted of charges relating to “waging war against God”, their family say. Mr Nourmohammadi claimed that the evidence against Taraneh centred on a confession extracted under torture, allegations which could not be independently verified. He claimed Taraneh suffered serious injuries in custody and is now using a wheelchair. The family said requests for medical treatment have been refused.

This comes after protests swept across Iran at the start of the year. Picture: Getty Images/Getty