More than 100 people are missing after an Iranian warship was reportedly sunk off the coast of Sri Lanka.

The Iranian warship, the 180-crew frigate IRIS Dena 75, was reportedly hit and sunk by a submarine on Monday, military sources have revealed.

101 crew remain missing according to reports, with a further 78 wounded following the sinking 25 miles south of Sri Lanka.

It follows Saturday's joint US-Israeli attack which successfully targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The ship is said to have issued a distress call off the coast of Galle, located towards the southern end of the country, with the injured admitted to a hospital in Galle.

A major search operation is now underway in the Indian Ocean, with an Iranian spokesperson denying the scale of the tragedy.

Read more: Israel vows to assassinate Iran's new supreme leader - after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in air strike

Read more: White House evacuates Trump adviser and TikTok star aboard private jet - as Americans remain stranded in Middle East