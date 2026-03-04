Iranian warship sinks following 'submarine attack' off Sri Lanka - as more than 100 missing and 78 wounded
More than 100 people are missing after an Iranian warship was reportedly sunk off the coast of Sri Lanka.
The Iranian warship, the 180-crew frigate IRIS Dena 75, was reportedly hit and sunk by a submarine on Monday, military sources have revealed.
101 crew remain missing according to reports, with a further 78 wounded following the sinking 25 miles south of Sri Lanka.
It follows Saturday's joint US-Israeli attack which successfully targeted Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The ship is said to have issued a distress call off the coast of Galle, located towards the southern end of the country, with the injured admitted to a hospital in Galle.
A major search operation is now underway in the Indian Ocean, with an Iranian spokesperson denying the scale of the tragedy.
Named after Mount Dena, IRIS Dena 75 is considered a Moudge-class frigate and forms part of the Southern Fleet of the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy.
Disputing the figures, Sri Lanka's navy and defence ministry told Reuters that 32 injured people are currently receiving treatment in hospital after being rescued by the navy.
Sri Lanka’s foreign minister went on to tell parliament that the country’s military saved 32 “critically wounded” sailors who evacuated the ship.
However, despite confirming the figure of 32 injured servicemen, Dr Anil Jasinghe, a health ministry official, udated that one of them is in critical condition, seven are receiving emergency treatment, and the remainder are being treated for minor injuries.
"We are keeping up a search, but we don't know yet what happened to the rest of the crew," an unnamed official told AFP.
Pictures emerging from the National Hospital Galle appear to show security personnel standing guard.
It comes as Defence Ministry Secretary Air Vice Marshal Sampath Thuiyakontha has said the missing figure is far higher, with around 140 people currently missing.
