Taraneh Rahimi, 21, faces the death penalty after taking part in anti-regime protests in January alongside her twin sister, Romina.

Taraneh was sentenced to death on 31 August, while Romina was handed a 25-year prison sentence. Picture: The Rahimi Family

By Georgia Bell

Women in Iran have made desperate appeals as they face execution on political or security-related charges after they participated in protests against the Iranian regime.

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Taraneh Rahimi, 21, faces the death penalty after taking part in anti-regime protests in January alongside her twin sister, Romina. Taraneh was sentenced to death on 31 August, while Romina was handed a 25-year prison sentence. The 21-year-old has not been able to walk properly after her legs were beaten, according to her cousin Masoud Nourmohammadi, who says her balance has been affected by an ear infection caused by an untreated head injury. The twins' mother says that when she first saw them in prison, their faces were swollen and bruised and their hair was pulled out - and she could only recognise them by their voices, Nourmohammadi says. He says interrogators told Taraneh that her sister would be raped in front of her, and so she signed a confession. Read more: Iranian twins, 21, torn apart as one faces execution and other gets 25 years in prison Read more: Trump accused of 'fabricating' claim he saved eight Iranian women from execution

Taraneh Rahimi, 21, (left) faces the death penalty after taking part in anti-regime protests in January alongside her twin sister, Romina (right). Picture: The Rahimi Family

Taraneh is one of six women who face death this year following the January protests, according to Mai Sato, the UN's human rights rapporteur for Iran. The numbers for men are much higher, but female protesters and dissidents have been sentenced to death in the highest numbers for decades. Nourmohammadi say she is "keeping her spirits up", but added "there are days she breaks down in tears," BBC News Persian reported. He previously told The Times that the women were arrested by masked men approximately two weeks after the demonstrations. Nourmohammadi said they were held in solitary confinement in Isfahan for months, allegedly without access to lawyers, and he claimed they were tortured.

The twins' lawyers have submitted a complaint claiming they have been tortured and sexually abused during interrogation - but the investigation into the matter is being led by an official they accuse of torture, according to sources close to the case. Other women facing execution have issued desperate appeals, including Mahboubeh Shabani, 33, who was sentenced to death in September under Iran's espionage law after transporting injured demonstrators, according to rights groups. "Everyone is in a terrible place mentally, especially those whose sentences have been finalised," she said, calling for help from jail in the city of Mashhad in north-eastern Iran. In another plea, Najmeh Amini, 23, is also jailed in Mashhad after being convicted of committing blasphemy in a social media post, according to rights groups. "As long as I am alive, I have one hope, and that is to see a free and prosperous Iran before my life ends by the noose," a voice message the BBC shared says.

This comes after protests swept across Iran at the start of the year. Picture: Getty Images/Getty

The Washington-based Abdorrahman Boroumand Centre for Human Rights in Iran claimed that at least eight women were sentenced to death in connection with January’s protests. Roya Boroumand, the group’s executive director, said their cases were being prosecuted “behind closed doors” while families and lawyers were allegedly being intimidated into silence. Taraneh and Romina were convicted of charges relating to “waging war against God”, their family say. Nourmohammadi claimed that the evidence against Taraneh centred on a confession extracted under torture, allegations which could not be independently verified. He claimed Taraneh suffered serious injuries in custody and is now using a wheelchair. The family said requests for medical treatment have been refused.