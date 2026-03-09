One of the players could be seen gesturing the International distress signal with her hands.

Protestors surrounded the team's vehicle, who are competing in the Asia Cup in Australia.

By Alex Storey

Hundreds of protesters tried to stop a bus carrying the Iranian women's football team from leaving Australia after a player appeared to sign an SOS distress signal from her seat.

Around 200 people surrounded the team's vehicle, shouting "let them go" as security attempted to push them back. Later in the video, one player could be seen appearing to plead for help by signalling the international SOS distress signal from inside the bus. The woman tucked her thumb into the palm of her hand and folded her fingers down over it, which is the globally-recognised sign that someone is pleading for help. Read more: Iran women's football team refuse to sing national anthem before Asia Cup match Read more: 'We deal in substance, not social media': Foreign Secretary hits back after Trump tells Starmer UK 'not needed' in Iran war

Video footage on social media shows the bus driver trying to navigate the crowds. As the bus slowly accelerates away, protesters can be seen racing after it on foot. The team were in Australia competing in the Asia Cup, where they lost their final game 2-0 to the Philippines on Sunday evening. Earlier in the tournament, the squad was accused of being "wartime traitors" after refusing to sing the country's national anthem before their first match against South Korea.

Players of IR Iran pose for a team photograph ahead of the during the Womens Asian Cup match between Islamic Republic of Iran and Philippines at the Gold Coast Stadium on March 08. Picture: Sport Press Photo. /Alamy Live News

Presenter of Iranian state TV, Mohammad Reza Shahbazi sent a warning following the protest: "In times of war, traitors must be dealt with more harshly. "Anyone who takes even a single step against the country during wartime must face stronger consequences." The team is due to fly home now, but a source told local media that the players are facing "threats" to their families and are "super scared". They were allegedly crying on the bus.

Journalist Ali Bornaei tagged the foreign minister Penny Wong on X and wrote: "The lives of the Iranian Women's National Football Team are in imminent danger. "After their peaceful protest in Australia, Iranian state-linked media has officially labelled them 'wartime traitors'. "In Iran, 'treason' is a capital offence punishable by death. These athletes face arbitrary detention and execution if forced to return." Following the backlash of the protest in their first match, the players chose to salute the anthem ahead of their second match against hosts Australia. Sources close to Australian TV network SBS reportedly claimed the Iranian team had been under very strict surveillance during the tournament and were "monitored the whole time".

Members of the Iranian women's football team have been seen on their respective room balconies at the Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast today (March 9). Picture: Getty