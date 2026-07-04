In a show of public devotion to the Iran regime, the country is staging a week of mass funeral processions for the supreme leader killed in the war in February

Mourners gather for the start of the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the slain Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque in Tehran, Iran. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

Tens of thousands of mourners in Iran journeyed to an outdoor prayer complex in Tehran as they bid a final farewell to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's supreme leader killed in U.S.-Israeli air strikes.

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A man carries a child on his shoulders as mourners walk to the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque during the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, Iran. Picture: Alamy

Ali Khamenei led Iran for 36 years after succeeding Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989. He was killed on February 28 during the first few hours of the war between Iran, Israel and the US. The official funeral ceremony began at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla on Saturday, which drew crowds to the building and surrounding streets from the early hours of the morning. According to Iranian authorities, over 10 million people are expected to participate in proceedings over the coming days, with ceremonies expected to take place across Iran ahead of Khamenei’s eventual burial in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9. His funeral is being pushed by Iranian authorities as a demonstration of national unity following the appointment of Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's new Supreme Leader. Mojtaba has not been seen in public since becoming supreme leader, after being severely injured in an opening strike at the start of the war – prompting suspicions that the attack may have been fatal.

Mourners beat their chests as they attend the dayslong funeral ceremonies for the late Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, shown in banner at rear, and members of his family at the Imam Khomeini Mosalla Grand Mosque. Picture: Alamy

Iranian media have reported that the new Supreme Leader will not attend the commemorations for fear of further attacks. The coffin of the late Supreme Leader was unveiled before mourners alongside several family members also killed in the February attack. Many mourners were seen holding portraits of the former leader and Iranian flags, whereas others waved red banners, made to symbolise calls for revenge. The funeral has seen attendees from several foreign delegations, including Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior representatives from Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Qatar and China. Pakistan's Prime Minister described Khamenei's "wisdom, leadership and profound influence on Iran and the wider region" as a legacy that would be remembered for generations.

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Ali Khamenei, has not been seen since his appointment as Irans new Supreme Leader. Picture: Getty