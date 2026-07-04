Iranians gather ahead of public farewell ceremony of late Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei
In a show of public devotion to the Iran regime, the country is staging a week of mass funeral processions for the supreme leader killed in the war in February
Tens of thousands of mourners in Iran journeyed to an outdoor prayer complex in Tehran as they bid a final farewell to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country's supreme leader killed in U.S.-Israeli air strikes.
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The supreme leader's coffin was guided into the complex on Saturday, with mourners, dressed in black and draped in the red, white and green flags of the Islamic Republic of Iran, holding up portraits of Khamenei and his son and successor, Mojtaba.
Mojtaba hasn't been seen since being injured in a US airstrike, with many speculating about his current condition.
In a show of public devotion to the Islamic Republic's theocratic state and revolutionary zeal, Iran is staging a week of mass funeral processions for the supreme leader killed in February by the opening airstrikes of the war.
After a day lying in state indoors for senior Iranian leaders and foreign officials to visit, Khamenei's coffin was put on display under glass outdoors, along with those of his daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, and 14-month-old granddaughter.
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Ali Khamenei led Iran for 36 years after succeeding Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini in 1989. He was killed on February 28 during the first few hours of the war between Iran, Israel and the US.
The official funeral ceremony began at the Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla on Saturday, which drew crowds to the building and surrounding streets from the early hours of the morning.
According to Iranian authorities, over 10 million people are expected to participate in proceedings over the coming days, with ceremonies expected to take place across Iran ahead of Khamenei’s eventual burial in his hometown of Mashhad on July 9.
His funeral is being pushed by Iranian authorities as a demonstration of national unity following the appointment of Khamenei's son, Mojtaba Khamenei, as the country's new Supreme Leader.
Mojtaba has not been seen in public since becoming supreme leader, after being severely injured in an opening strike at the start of the war – prompting suspicions that the attack may have been fatal.
Iranian media have reported that the new Supreme Leader will not attend the commemorations for fear of further attacks.
The coffin of the late Supreme Leader was unveiled before mourners alongside several family members also killed in the February attack.
Many mourners were seen holding portraits of the former leader and Iranian flags, whereas others waved red banners, made to symbolise calls for revenge.
The funeral has seen attendees from several foreign delegations, including Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, senior representatives from Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Qatar and China.
Pakistan's Prime Minister described Khamenei's "wisdom, leadership and profound influence on Iran and the wider region" as a legacy that would be remembered for generations.
Not all reactions were positive. Reza Pahlavi, the exiled former crown prince of Iran, called Khamenei a “deceased dictator” who is not mourned by the Iranian people.
Writing on X, Pahlavi said: “Iran is mourning more than 40,000 sons and daughters slaughtered on January 8 and 9 by Khamenei, Ghalibaf, and their machinery of repression,
“The regime is spending vast amounts of the Iranian people’s wealth to stage this propaganda spectacle, yet not a single democratic leader attended,
“What you see today is not a nation in grief for its ruler. It is a nation filled with righteous anger, and that anger and heroic bravery will bring down what remains of this criminal regime.”