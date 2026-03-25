It is thought the controversial new ban could apply to up to 7,200 Iranians with valid tourist visas

The home affairs minister, Tony Burke, announced on Wednesday the order would apply to all Iranians on tourist visas for the next six months. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Iranian tourists will be banned from entering Australia for the next six months after the home affairs minister, Tony Burke, initiated new immigration laws over concerns visitors may not be able to return to Iran amid the ongoing conflict.

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Visa-holders are usually allowed to remain in Australia for up to 12 months. However, under the new rules, only spouses, de facto partners, a dependent child of an Australian citizen or permanent visa holder, or a parent of a child under 18 already in Australia, will be allowed entry. It is thought the controversial new ban could apply to up to 7,200 Iranians with valid tourist visas. As well as citing concerns the war against Iran increased the risk of Iranians being unable to depart Australia when their visa expired, the government also said the new measures would afford it time to assess cases, while still allowing “flexibility in limited cases”. Read more: Iran ‘targets US military bases’ in new wave of attacks Read more: US ‘negotiating with itself’, claims Iran after Trump 'proposes 15-point peace plan'

Home affairs minister Tony Burke (L) speaks with the Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Picture: Getty

“There are many visitor visas which were issued before the conflict in Iran which may not have been issued if they were applied for now,” the home affairs minister said. “Decisions about permanent stays in Australia should be deliberate decisions of the government, not a random consequence of who had booked a holiday. “The Australian government is closely monitoring global developments and will adjust settings as required to ensure Australia’s migration system remains orderly, fair and sustainable.”

Australia granted asylum to five members of Iran’s women’s football team, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke confirmed. Picture: X

It comes after Australia granted asylum to five members of Iran’s women’s football team earlier this month. Concerns were raised over the team's welfare during the recent Asian Cup in Australia after their refusal to sing the national anthem during the first game drew criticism from supporters of the Iranian regime. “Last night I was able to tell five women from the Iranian Women’s Soccer team that they are welcome to stay in Australia, to be safe and have a home here,” Burke confirmed on X. Opposition leader, Angus Taylor, praised the football players as women of “great courage” for standing up to the regime but said they were not being inconsistent by supporting the government’s decision to prevent other Iranians with temporary visas from entering the country. “The Iranian soccer players are already here and we said it’s important they go through the process and be compliant,” he said.

The decision comes amid the ongoing conflict between US-Israel and Iran. Picture: Getty