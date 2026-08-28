No video, photograph or even audio message of Iran's Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has emerged since his appointment a week into the war

Mojtaba Khamenei, son of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was 'disfigured' by the airstrike in January. Picture: Alamy

By Georgia Bell

Six months after the airstrikes which prompted the Iran War and wounded Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei has not been seen or heard.

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Supporters of the Supreme Leader haven't seen him in months. Picture: Alamy

Alex Vatanka of the Middle East Institute in Washington told Reuters: "The question is no longer whether Mojtaba is alive, but whether Iran still has a functioning supreme leader." The only correspondence from Khamenei to the Iranian people has come in the form of a series of written messages that have been read aloud by news broadcasters. He was even notably absent from his father’s extensive funeral ceremonies last month. Khamenei's only messages to the Iranian people have come via a handful of written statements read aloud by news broadcasters, and he was even missing from the extravagant week of funeral rites for his father last month. Those close to Khamenei have attributed his absence to fears of being assassinated and insist he regularly holds meetings with top officials, has oversight on all major reports and makes all final decisions.

Masoud Pezeshkian claims to have had a seven-hour meeting with Khamenei in August. Picture: Alamy