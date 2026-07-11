The reports from state media come after Iran's Supreme Leader vowed revenge over the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

According to Iranian state media, the ship stopped after being struck by the warning shot.. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) navy says it has closed the Strait of Hormuz "until further notice" after firing what it described as a warning shot at a vessel it claimed was using an unauthorised route.

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According to Iranian state media, the ship stopped after being struck by the warning shot. The move follows comments on Saturday from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who vowed revenge over the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. In a written message published on Telegram following his father's funeral, Khamenei said avenging the former leader was "the demand of the nation" and "must certainly" take place. He added: "We pledge to avenge ⁠the blood of the martyred leader and all the martyrs of these two ⁠wars from the criminal and disgraced ⁠killers." Read more: Iran's supreme leader vows to avenge father's death as Trump threatens to 'decimate' regime over any assassination attempt Read more: Trump threatens to 'completely decimate and destroy' Iran if it makes an attempt on his life

The move follows fresh comments from Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, who vowed revenge over the death of his father, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Picture: Alamy

The latest escalation comes after the US demanded Iran publicly declare that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial shipping and commit to ending attacks on civilian vessels. Speaking to reporters on Friday, US officials said the message had been passed to Tehran through regional mediators. The demand followed attacks on three commercial tankers earlier this week, which triggered an exchange of strikes between Iran and the US. American media reported Iran later told US officials the attacks had been carried out in error by a rogue faction.

The latest escalation comes after the US demanded Iran publicly declare that the Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial shipping and commit to ending attacks on civilian vessels. Picture: Alamy