A woman walks past a banner depicting Iran's new supreme leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, along a street in Tehran on April 5, 2026. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Iran’s new supreme leader is reportedly incapacitated and undergoing medical treatment in Iran’s holy city of Qom, according to a leaked memo which claims he is not currently running the country.

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The memo, believed to be based on US and Israeli information shared with their Gulf allies, reportedly says Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s previous supreme leader, suffered “severe” injuries in the strikes that killed his father and remains unconscious. “Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime,” the memo, seen by the Times reads. The body of the elder Khamenei is also in Qom, the memo claims, currently being prepared for burial. Read more: 'Several explosions' rock Kharg Island hours before Trump ‘deadline’ - as Iran insists 'restraint is over'

Demonstrations held in Iran following Khamenei's death. Picture: Getty

It comes ahead of what could be a pivotal day in the US and Israel’s war on Iran, with Donald Trump warning he will “obliterate” the entire country tonight if a peace deal cannot be agreed. Iran's Kharg Island has already been hit by several strikes, according to state media, as the Revolutionary Guard issues a warning to regional neighbours. The Mehr news agency is reporting that the US and Israel have hit the island in several strikes. The US has previously targeted military positions on Kharg but avoided hitting key infrastructure. In a post on Telegram, state media said: "The American-Zionist enemy has carried out several attacks on Kharg Island, and several explosions have also been heard on the island." It comes as Iran's Revolutionary Guard has warned its neighbours that "restraint is over", adding that it will target US and partners' infrastructure and disrupt regional oil and gas supplies "for years".