Iran’s new supreme leader ‘unconscious and receiving treatment' in holy city of Qom
Iran’s new supreme leader is reportedly incapacitated and undergoing medical treatment in Iran’s holy city of Qom, according to a leaked memo which claims he is not currently running the country.
Listen to this article
The memo, believed to be based on US and Israeli information shared with their Gulf allies, reportedly says Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of Iran’s previous supreme leader, suffered “severe” injuries in the strikes that killed his father and remains unconscious.
“Mojtaba Khamenei is being treated in Qom in a severe condition, unable to be involved in any decision-making by the regime,” the memo, seen by the Times reads.
The body of the elder Khamenei is also in Qom, the memo claims, currently being prepared for burial.
Read more: 'Several explosions' rock Kharg Island hours before Trump ‘deadline’ - as Iran insists 'restraint is over'
It comes ahead of what could be a pivotal day in the US and Israel’s war on Iran, with Donald Trump warning he will “obliterate” the entire country tonight if a peace deal cannot be agreed.
Iran's Kharg Island has already been hit by several strikes, according to state media, as the Revolutionary Guard issues a warning to regional neighbours.
The Mehr news agency is reporting that the US and Israel have hit the island in several strikes.
The US has previously targeted military positions on Kharg but avoided hitting key infrastructure.
In a post on Telegram, state media said: "The American-Zionist enemy has carried out several attacks on Kharg Island, and several explosions have also been heard on the island."
It comes as Iran's Revolutionary Guard has warned its neighbours that "restraint is over", adding that it will target US and partners' infrastructure and disrupt regional oil and gas supplies "for years".
US President Donald Trump has given Tehran until 8pm on Tuesday Washington time (1am on Wednesday UK time) to end its blockade of the strait or be bombed “back to the Stone Ages”.
At a press conference on Monday, Mr Trump reiterated his threat to attack Iran’s civilian infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, dismissing the suggestion that such actions would constitute a war crime.
Iran flatly rejected a proposed ceasefire that would see the Strait of Hormuz opened for a short time.
Trump told the press conference: "It's not good enough, but it's a very significant step forward."
“We are obliterating their country. And I hate to do it, but we're obliterating it.
"They just don't want to say ‘uncle.’ They don't want to cry as the expression goes ‘uncle,’ but they will.
"And if they don't, They'll have no bridges. They'll have no power plants. They'll have no anything. I won't go further because there are other things that are worse than those two.
"If it were up to me I'd take the oil, I'd keep the oil, we'd make plenty of money."