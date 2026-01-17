The Ayatollah previously dubbed protesters as "foreign terrorists" acting on behalf of President Trump

The Supreme Leader went on to accuse Donald Trump of being directly involved in the bloodshed, branding the US president a "criminal".

By Frankie Elliott

Ali Khamenei has admitted that some people had been killed in an "inhuman, savage manner" during the recent anti-government protests in Iran, but blamed the US and Israel for the thousands of casualties.

The Supreme Leader went on to accuse Donald Trump of being directly involved in the bloodshed, branding the US president a "criminal" who was responsible for the "casualties, damages and slander he has levelled against the Iranian nation" during the protests. "Those linked to Israel and US caused massive damages and killed several thousands," Khamenei said on Saturday, according to state media.



"The latest anti-Iran sedition was different in that the US president personally became involved." He went on to warn that those countries would face consequences, but added that Iran wanted to avoid a wider war. Khamenei's remarks mark the first time the country's top authority has acknowledged that thousands have died in the protests, which began on December 28 over the ailing economy and soon morphed into protests directly challenging the country's theocracy. The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency on Friday put the death toll, which continues to rise, at 2,797. The Ayatollah previously dubbed the protestors as "foreign terrorists" acting on behalf of Mr Trump. Read More: Son of couple detained in Iranian jail tells LBC pair are living 'hell on earth' in rat-infested conditions Read More: Several officers injured at Iranian embassy demonstration



Days after US President Donald Trump pledged "help is on its way" for the protesters, both the demonstrations and the prospect of imminent US retaliation appeared to have receded. One diplomat told the Associated Press that top officials from Egypt, Oman, Saudi Arabia and Qatar had raised concerns with Mr Trump that a US military intervention would shake the global economy and destabilise an already volatile region. Yet the Trump administration has warned it will act if Iran executes detained protesters. Iran and the US traded angry accusations on Thursday at a session of the United Nations Security Council, with US ambassador Mike Waltz saying that Mr Trump "has made it clear that all options are on the table to stop the slaughter".

