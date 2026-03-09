Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been wounded in an Israeli airstrike, according to reports.

The son of the assassinated former Supreme Leader is believed to have been injured in an assassination attempt in the past week as US-Israeli airstrikes continue.

Iranian state television described Mojtaba Khamenei as “janbaz”, or wounded by the enemy, in the “Ramadan war” - the Iranian media's term for the conflict.

It is unclear if they are referring to the air strike that killed his father, previous supreme leader Ali Khamenei, on February 28.

It comes as it was confirmed on Sunday that the 56-year-old would replace his father as the country's new Supreme Leader.

The nature of his injury remains unclear.

