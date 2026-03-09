Iran's new Supreme Leader ‘wounded’ in Israeli airstrike
The exact nature of his injuries or how they were sustained remains unclear
Iran's new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, has been wounded in an Israeli airstrike, according to reports.
The son of the assassinated former Supreme Leader is believed to have been injured in an assassination attempt in the past week as US-Israeli airstrikes continue.
Iranian state television described Mojtaba Khamenei as “janbaz”, or wounded by the enemy, in the “Ramadan war” - the Iranian media's term for the conflict.
It is unclear if they are referring to the air strike that killed his father, previous supreme leader Ali Khamenei, on February 28.
It comes as it was confirmed on Sunday that the 56-year-old would replace his father as the country's new Supreme Leader.
The nature of his injury remains unclear.
Khamenei’s father, the former Ayatollah, and his wife were killed in the February 28 Israeli airstrike in Tehran at the start of the war.
The new Ayatollah has not been seen since the war began.
He is said to be an anti-Western hardliner and reportedly commanded a strong influence behind the scenes of his father's reign.
Mojtaba has previously advocated for developing nuclear bombs and holds links to Iran’s brutal Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).
It comes after it was announced that Rachel Reeves will join an emergency meeting of G7 finance ministers this afternoon to discuss the economic impact of the war, including oil prices.
The price of crude oil has risen above $100 (£75) a barrel for the first time since 2022.
The rise is going to further increase petrol prices - after the conflict escalated over the weekend.
Huge queues of tankers are unable or unwilling to cross the Strait of Hormuz. If the shutdown lasts until the end of March, prices could hit $150 a barrel, some analysts have warned.